Gungrave G.O.R.E Game Gets Enhanced Switch Version

Iggymob teases "100 gameplay improvements," streams trailer

Iggymob announced on Tuesday that it will release its Gungrave G.O.R.E Ultimate Enhanced Edition ( Gungrave Gore ) game for Nintendo Switch. The company streamed a trailer and teased "100 gameplay improvements."

The game launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in November 2022.

The game was originally slated for release in December 2019 but was delayed to 2020, though it did not launch that year either. Koch Media 's new publishing label Prime Matter published the game.

Yasuhiro Nightow , a veteran of the previous Gungrave games and anime, returned as "image director." Iggymob's Jun was the producer, and DJ Heo was the planning designer. Musai designed the sound.

Iggymob developed the game with Unreal Engine 4. The company's aim was to develop the game with a higher quality and scale than Gungrave VR , the prequel to Gungrave G.O.R.E .

Tetsuya Shibata ( Final Fantasy XV, Devil May Cry ) and Yoshino Aoki ( Final Fantasy XV, Breath of Fire ) composed the soundtrack.

The cast includes:

Tomokazu Seki as Brandon "Beyond the Grave" Heat

Fumihiko Tachiki as Bunji Kugashira

Kumi Sakuma as Mika Asagi

Akio Ohtsuka as Zell Condorbrave

Masami Iwasaki as Ganpo Essex

Masumi Asano as Cheni Quartz Angel

Marvelous USA subsidiary XSEED Games released Korean video game publisher Blueside and Korean developer Iggymob's Gungrave VR game for PlayStation VR in Europe and North America in December 2018. The Gungrave VR U.N standalone second episode launched simultaneously. The digital versions of the games are available individually, and physical versions of the games are also available together in the GUNGRAVE VR: Loaded Coffin Edition . Gungrave VR is XSEED Games' first VR release, and it shipped in Japan in December 2017.