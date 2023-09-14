News
Azuki Adds Over 300 Volumes from 77 Kodansha Manga Series
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
KiraKira Media Inc.'s digital manga service Azuki announced on Thursday that it has added over 300 volumes from 77 manga series published by Kodansha USA Publishing to its library, including Fire Force, A Silent Voice, Kiss Him, Not Me!, Princess Jellyfish, Attack on Titan, and Edens Zero. The individual volumes are now available for purchase on the service, and premium members get a 20% discount on all volumes as part of their subscription.
Azuki will announce more additions from Kodansha in batches in the coming weeks. The manga series included in the current batch are:
- Air Gear
- Ajin - Demi-Human
- Aoba-kun's Confessions
- Arisa
- Atsumori-kun's Bride-to-be
- Attack on Titan
- Basilisk
- Battle Angel Alita
- Beauty Bunny
- Beware the Kamiki Brothers!
- Black Panther and Sweet 16
- Cage of Eden
- Can I Kiss You Every Day?
- Cells at Work!
- Chi's Sweet Home
- COPPELION
- Defying Kurosaki-kun
- Descending Stories
- Domestic Girlfriend
- Drowning Love
- EDENS ZERO
- Fairy Tail
- Fire Force
- The Flowers of Evil
- The Full-Time Wife Escapist
- Fuuka
- Gakuen Prince
- Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex
- Happiness
- Hotaru's Way
- House of the sun.
- I'm in Love and It's the End of the World
- Inuyashiki
- Kakafukaka
- Kami Kami Kaeshi
- Kasane
- Kira-kun Today
- A Kiss, For Real
- Kiss Him, Not Me!
- Kiss Me at the Stroke of Midnight
- Kitchen Princess
- LDK
- Let's Dance a Waltz
- Love Hina
- Love in Focus
- Love Massage: Melting Beauty Treatment
- Manga Dogs
- Missions of Love
- My Boss's Kitten
- My Boy in Blue
- My Boyfriend in Orange
- My Little Monster
- My Sweet Girl
- Nodame Cantabile
- Noragami: Stray God
- Our Fake Marriage
- Our Precious Conversations
- Parasyte
- Peach Girl
- Peach Heaven
- The Prince in His Dark Days
- Princess Jellyfish
- The Quintessential Quintuplets
- Real Girl
- Sankarea
- Say "I love you".
- School Rumble
- Shugo Chara-chan!
- Shugo Chara!
- A Silent Voice
- Smile Down the Runway
- A Springtime with Ninjas
- Tokyo Tarareba Girls
- Tsuredure Children
- The Walls Between Us
- That Wolf-Boy is Mine!
- Wake Up, Sleeping Beauty
- Wave, Listen to Me!
Kodansha ended its distribution of simulpub chapters on Azuki and on other platforms in January. Kodansha then launched its K MANGA service for iOS, Android, and web browsers in May. The service is currently exclusively available in the United States.
Azuki also releases new titles every month from Media Do International, Inc. and MediBang!, as part of its deal to add 150 titles from the companies.
Source: Press release