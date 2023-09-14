Azuki Adds Over 300 Volumes from 77 Kodansha Manga Series

Individual volumes of, more series now available for purchase

KiraKira Media Inc.'s digital manga service Azuki announced on Thursday that it has added over 300 volumes from 77 manga series published by Kodansha USA Publishing to its library, including Fire Force , A Silent Voice , Kiss Him, Not Me !, Princess Jellyfish , Attack on Titan , and Edens Zero . The individual volumes are now available for purchase on the service, and premium members get a 20% discount on all volumes as part of their subscription.

Image courtesy of Azuki

Azuki will announce more additions from Kodansha in batches in the coming weeks. The manga series included in the current batch are:

Kodansha ended its distribution of simulpub chapters on Azuki and on other platforms in January. Kodansha then launched its K MANGA service for iOS, Android, and web browsers in May. The service is currently exclusively available in the United States.

Azuki also releases new titles every month from Media Do International, Inc. and MediBang !, as part of its deal to add 150 titles from the companies.

Source: Press release