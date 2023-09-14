Inti Creates Unveils Gunvolt Records Cychronicle Rhythm Game for February Release

Inti Creates announced a new game in its Azure Striker Gunvolt series titled Gunvolt Records Cychronicle on Thursday. Unlike the previous action-platformer games in the series, Gunvolt Records Cychronicle will be a rhythm game centered on the characters Lumen, Lola, and Luxia. The game will ship for the Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 15.

Inti Creates describes the game:

GUNVOLT RECORDS Cychronicle is a new rhythm music game starring the songstresses of the Azure Striker Gunvolt series, Lumen, Lola, and Luxia singing 15 different songs. Follow the notes to the pounding beat and aim for a top score in this electrifying rhythm game! The dual analog controls sync with the characters dancing in the 3D backgrounds for a fully immersive experience.

The prior game in the series, Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 , launched for Switch in July 2022, for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S in August 2022, on PC via Steam in October 2022, and on PS4 and PS5 in December 2022.

The original Azure Striker Gunvolt game debuted in North America in August 2014 for the Nintendo 3DS.

Inti Creates launched Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 for the Nintendo 3DS console in August 2016 in Japan, and in September 2016 in North America. An Azure Striker Gunvolt Striker Pack featuring the first game and the sequel launched in Japan in August 2016 and in North America in October 2016.