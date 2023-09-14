Sony Reveals Resident Evil 4 VR Mode Release Date, Separate Ways DLC

Previously released "The Mercenaries" DLC gets update on September 21

Sony revealed the free "VR (virtual reality) Mode" of CAPCOM 's Resident Evil 4 remake horror game will come out this winter, as well as the addition of the new "Separate Ways" add-on, during its State of Play livestream Thursday. "Separate Ways" is slated for release on September 21.

Ada Wong will be available as a player character, along with Albert Wesker, in an update to the "The Mercenaries" free DLC on the same day.

"Separate Ways" was a side-story that came out with the original release of Resident Evil 4 in 2005. Players took on the role of Ada Wong in this minigame.

Resident Evil 4 VR Mode will be compatible with the PlayStation VR2 device for the PlayStation 5.

PlayStation

The game released for the5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on March 24, and has sold over 4 million copies worldwide as of April 7. The game has a "reimagined storyline," and a new graphical art style based on the company's proprietary RE engine.

CAPCOM released the Resident Evil 4 game for GameCube and later for PlayStation 2 in 2005. The company has since ported the game to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Wii, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One, iOS and Android devices, and PC. The game shipped on Switch in May 2019. The game received a new virtual reality version for the Oculus Quest 2 headset system in October 2021. The game's story follows Leon S. Kennedy as he tries to rescue the U.S. president's daughter.

Resident Evil Village is the eighth entry in CAPCOM 's Resident Evil survival horror game series. The game launched in May 2021 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Stadia) platforms.