Capcom Reveals Resident Evil 4 Remake for March 2023 Release

Resident Evil Village also gets PSVR2 version

CAPCOM revealed during Sony 's State of Play presentation on Thursday that it is developing a remake of its Resident Evil 4 game that will ship for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on March 24, 2023. CAPCOM is streaming a trailer for the game.

CAPCOM teases that the game will have a "reimagined storyline," and a new graphical art style based on the company's proprietary RE engine.

In addition, CAPCOM announced that Resident Evil Village game, the latest game in the Resident Evil franchise , will have a new PlayStation VR 2 version. CAPCOM didn't reveal a release date for the new version.

CAPCOM released the Resident Evil 4 game for GameCube and later for PlayStation 2 in 2005. The company has since ported the game to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Wii, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One, iOS and Android devices, and PC. The game shipped on Switch in May 2019. The game got a new virtual reality version for the Oculus Quest 2 headset system in October 2021. The game's story follows Leon S. Kennedy as he tries to rescue the U.S. president's daughter.

Resident Evil Village is the eighth entry in CAPCOM 's Resident Evil survival horror game series. The game launched in May 2021 for PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Stadia) platforms.