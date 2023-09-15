News
My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer Anime Reveals 2nd Promo Video, Additional Cast, September 28 Debut
posted on by Alex Mateo
The staff for the television anime of MOJIKAKIYA's My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer (Bōkensha ni Naritai to Miyako ni Deteitta Musume ga S-rank ni Natteta) light novel series revealed on Friday the second promotional video, additional cast, the October 5 premiere, and the early debut on September 28. The video previews the opening theme song "Sen" (Flash of Light) by Yoshino Nanjō.
The newly announced cast includes:
The anime will debut early on September 28 at 11:00 p.m. JST on AT-X and ABEMA before premiering on October 5 at 1:05 a.m. JST (effectively, October 6) on Tokyo MX.
The previously announced cast members are:
Nagi Yanagi performs the anime's ending theme song "homeward journey."
J-Novel Club is releasing the light novel series in English, and it describes the series:
The life of an adventurer isn't always a glamorous one. Belgrieve finds this out the hard way when a deadly encounter robs him of his leg and the ability to pursue his dreams not long after setting off for fame and fortune. But fate isn't finished with this retired adventurer!
While gathering herbs in the wilderness, he discovers an abandoned baby girl and names her Angeline after deciding to raise her as his own. Angeline grows up to become a top-tier adventurer in her own right, yet after venturing out into the world and making a name for herself, fame, fortune, and power hold no allure for the accomplished S-rank adventurer: her heartfelt wish is for nothing more than to see her father again.
MOJIKAKIYA launched the web novels on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2017, and ended the series in 2020. Earth Star Entertainment published the 11th and final light novel volume in November 2021. Kū Urushibara is drawing a manga adaptation.
Sources: My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer anime's Twitter account, Comic Natalie