Jun Kirarazaka's Do Retry Manga Ends in Shonen Jump

©Jun Kirarazaka, Shueisha, Inc.

Shueisha

's manga ended in the 42nd digital issue of'smagazine on Monday. The magazine announced that Kirarazaka will publish a new one-shot in the winter 2023 issue of'smagazine.

Shueisha published the Do Retry manga's first compiled volume on September 4. The manga's second and final compiled volume will ship in December.

Viz Media 's Shonen Jump service and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service began publishing the manga in English on May 7. The manga debuted in this year's 23rd issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on May 8. The manga is about "a scrappy young war orphan refuses to stay down."

Kirarazaka launched the Bone Collection manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in April 2020, and ended it in August 2020. Kirarazaka published a one-shot with the same name in Weekly Shonen Jump in August 2019.