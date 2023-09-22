Right Stuf Phases Out, Migrates All Products to Crunchyroll Store on October 10 (Updated)

Customers can still find all products previously available on

revealed on Friday thatis phasing out its store and migrating its products to theStore on October 10. Customers can still find all the products that were previously listed on

The Crunchyroll Store will have a 2023 holiday sale similar to the one Right Stuf regularly holds. However, there will be "some changes to how the sale operates." The company did not reveal the changes for the " Crunchyroll Holiday Sale."

Crunchyroll added that it is still planning to grow its eCommerce offerings.

In related news, Media Blasters ' John Sirabella stated in a video on YouTube that Right Stuf is "no longer going to be doing live-action." ANN reached out to Right Stuf for comment.

Crunchyroll announced in August 2022 that it had acquired Right Stuf to expand its eCommerce service. Former Right Stuf president and co-founder Shawne Kleckner and the Right Stuf team then joined Crunchyroll 's Emerging Businesses organization, led by Terry Li.

Kleckner left the company last December. Right Stuf vice president and chief operating officer Christine Morgan left Right Stuf and Crunchyroll as of last March.

Kleckner's friend Todd Ferson launched Right Stuf initially as a shell company to purchase telescopes at wholesale prices. (At that point, the company's name was still spelled as "The Right Stuff ," a reference to the film of the same name.) Ferson and Kleckner then renamed the company to Right Stuf in 1987, after the company acquired its first anime license Astro Boy .

