News
Live-Action Sexy Tanaka-san Series Reveals 4 Additional Cast, October 22 Debut
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
NTV revealed on Sunday four additional cast members, and the October 22 premiere of the live-action series adaptation of Hinako Ashihara's Sexy Tanaka-san manga.
The additional cast members are (image above, from top left to bottom right):
- Ken Yasuda as Keito Miyoshi
- Katsuya Maiguma as Kōsuke Shōno
- Kazuma Kawamura (The Rampage from Exile Tribe) as Shingo Nakahara
- Gōki Maeda as Kazuki Konishi
Haruka Kinami stars as the protagonist Kyōko Tanaka, and Meru Nukumi plays Akari Kurahashi.
The live-action series will premiere on NTV on October 22 at 10:30 p.m. JST.
Ryūichi Inomata and Akinori Itō are directing the series, with scripts by Tomoko Aizawa.The manga centers on two women: Kyōko, a regular accounting department office worker who is around 40 and who maintains another life as the belly dancer Sali, and Akari, a likeable 23-year-old temp worker and colleague of Kyōko who is seeking marriage. Akari is convinced that her youth and cuteness are her only merits, so she is seeking to find a partner by going to mixer after mixer, perceiving her time as "running out" while feeling empty and lonely. A certain incident leads her to finding out about Kyōko's double life as a belly dancer, and she slowly begins admiring Kyōko.
Ashihara launched the manga in Shogakukan's Anikei Petite Comic magazine in 2018, and it is ongoing. Shogakukan will publish the manga's seventh compiled book volume on October 10.
Viz Media released Ashihara's 10-volume Sand Chronicles manga in English. The company also released Ashihara's SOS manga, which is a one-volume collection of short stories. Tokyopop released Ashihara's four-volume Forbidden Dance manga in English.
Ashihara's Piece manga inspired a live-action television series in 2012.
Sources: NTV, Comic Natalie