The Diary of Ochibi-san Anime's 1st Video Reveals Folk Singer Naotarou Moriyama's Theme Song

The official website for the television anime of Moyoco Anno 's The Diary of Ochibi-san manga started streaming the anime's teaser video and first full promotional video on Wednesday. The promotional video reveals the anime's theme song "Romantic," composed and performed by folk singer Naotarou Moriyama . Essayist, singer, and actress Yayako Uchida wrote the lyrics for the theme song.

Trailer Video

First Promotional Video

© Moyoco Anno/NHK・豆粒町内会

The 24 five-minute shorts will premiere onon October 7 at 24:00 (effectively, October 8 at midnight JST or October 7 at 11:00 a.m. EDT).

The cast includes:

Daisuke Onizuka ( Evangelion : 2.0, 3.0, 3.0+1.0 CGI director) and Shogo Tsurii ( Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time CGI lead animator) are directing the anime at Studio Khara . Khara is also supervising and writing the series scripts. Naoki Yoshibe , Taichi Atarashi , Aya Kobayashi , and Doromizu are the line directors. Masaki Ishikawa , Satoshi Yamauchi , and Yō Kyūda are the CG animation directors. Shintarō Wakazuki, Ken Yamauchi , Takashi Suzuki , and Hiromitsu Saitō are credited for 3D character modeling. Satoru Kousaki ( Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- ) is composing the music.

Seina Yaguchi is the art director. Nozomi Hiratsuka is the color key artist. Junko Sakai is the compositing director of photography. Kashiko Kimura is in charge of editing. Haru Yamada is the sound director. Hiroki Nozaki is credited for sound effects. Yoshinori Tsurumaki is the Recording Engineer .

Azuki is currently releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the manga:

“Even if I can make you smile, I can't erase the tears you've cried.” In Mametsubu-cho, a little town somewhere in Japan's ancient capital of Kamakura, the cheerful Ochibi lives a free and easy life. Together with his friends — the dog Nazeni, the mischievous cat Jack, and the ever-hungry pooch Pankui — he welcomes the new discoveries and acquaintances that come with the changing seasons. The spring brings flowers and greenery; the summer, chances to swim in the cool sea. With autumn come the fiery red maples, and winter brings hot and hearty meals. These events and shifts of season are drawn with a soft and tender touch, bringing out the warmth in the details of everyday life.

The Diary of Ochibi-san ( Ochibi-san ) ran in the Monday edition of the Asahi Shimbun newspaper since August 2008. The manga ended in December 2019. Crunchyroll published the series online. Asahi Shimbun Publishing released 10 compiled book volumes for the manga.

The manga previously inspired a stop-motion animation that was part of Hideaki Anno 's Japan Animator Expo project with his Studio Khara and the media company Dwango in 2014.