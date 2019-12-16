Moyoco Anno Ends The Diary of Ochibi-san Manga

10th compiled book volume ships next year

Manga creator Moyoco Anno revealed on Twitter on Monday that she published the final chapter of her The Diary of Ochibi-san ( Ochibi-san ) manga in the Asahi Shimbun 's AERA magazine on Monday. The tenth compiled book volume will ship next year.

The Diary of Ochibi-san ( Ochibi-san ) ran in the Monday edition of the Asahi Shimbun newspaper. Crunchyroll published the series online. Crunchyroll describes the story:

"I can help you laugh, but I can't take away the tears you've shed." In Mametsubu-cho, a town somewhere in the ancient Japanese city of Kamakura, Ochibi-san lives a relaxed, easy life. With his friend Nazeni the dog, Jack the naughty kitten, and Pankui the hungry dog, Ochibi-san 's year in Mametsubu-cho is filled with encounters and new discoveries! Flower-viewing in spring, swimming in summer, collecting leaves in fall, and eating yummy food in winter. The changing seasons are drawn with a light touch.

The ninth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on July 5.