Moyoco Anno Ends The Diary of Ochibi-san Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
10th compiled book volume ships next year
Manga creator Moyoco Anno revealed on Twitter on Monday that she published the final chapter of her The Diary of Ochibi-san (Ochibi-san) manga in the Asahi Shimbun's AERA magazine on Monday. The tenth compiled book volume will ship next year.
The Diary of Ochibi-san (Ochibi-san) ran in the Monday edition of the Asahi Shimbun newspaper. Crunchyroll published the series online. Crunchyroll describes the story:
"I can help you laugh, but I can't take away the tears you've shed." In Mametsubu-cho, a town somewhere in the ancient Japanese city of Kamakura, Ochibi-san lives a relaxed, easy life. With his friend Nazeni the dog, Jack the naughty kitten, and Pankui the hungry dog, Ochibi-san's year in Mametsubu-cho is filled with encounters and new discoveries! Flower-viewing in spring, swimming in summer, collecting leaves in fall, and eating yummy food in winter. The changing seasons are drawn with a light touch.
The ninth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on July 5.