Knights of Sidonia's Tsutomu Nihei Launches New Manga on October 26

Tower Dungeon manga is "hack-and-slash fantasy"

The November issue of Kodansha 's Shonen Sirius magazine revealed on Tuesday that Tsutomu Nihei will launch a new manga titled Tower Dungeon in the magazine's next issue on October 26. The manga will appear on the issue's cover, and will have a 94-page first chapter. The official Twitter account for the Kaina of the Great Snow Sea anime, for which Nihei is credited for the original concept, posted the announcement.

The magazine describes the "hack-and-slash fantasy" manga's story as being set in a fantasy world where a necromancer has just killed the king and kidnapped the princess, taking refuge in the Tower of the Dragon. The tower is a giant structure that appeared suddenly from the heavens. The royal guard attempted to assault the tower and rescue the princess, but were thwarted. A certain farmer arrives at the battlefield to dig a hole for the casualties.

Nihei ( Blame! , Knights of Sidonia ) launched the APOSIMZ ( Ningyō no Kuni ) manga in Shonen Sirius in February 2017, and ended it in August 2021. Kodansha released nine compiled book volumes for the manga. Kodansha USA Publishing released all nine volumes in English.

Kaina of the Great Snow Sea ( Ōyukiumi no Kaina ), the television anime by Nihei and his collaborators Polygon Pictures , premiered in Fuji TV 's Ultra+ block in Japan on January 12, and ended with the 11th episode on March 23. Crunchyroll streamed the anime outside Asia. Nihei has also been writing the anime's manga version in Shonen Sirius since February 2022. Crunchyroll is offering the manga outside Asia. Itoe Takemoto ( The Beast Player novel illustrator and manga artist) is drawing the manga.

The anime will have an anime film sequel titled Kaina of the Great Snow Sea: Star Sage ( Ōyukiumi no Kaina: Hoshi no Kenja ) that will open in Japan on October 13. Anime Expo hosted the film's United States premiere on July 2, and there will be an advance screening with the cast at Tokyo's TOHO Cinemas Shinjuku on October 8.