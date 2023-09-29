Live-Action One Room Angel Series Adds 3 Cast Members

Kōki Tanaka, Kyōko Hasegawa, Oda Oideyasu join cast

The staff of the live-action series of Harada 's One Room Angel boys-love manga revealed three additional cast members for the series on Friday.

© ワンルームエンジェル」製作委員会・MBS

Kōki Tanaka (left in image above) plays A-kun, a high school student who will be key to Kōki and the angel's relationship. Kyōko Hasegawa (center) plays Arisa, Kōki's mother. Oda Oideyasu (right) plays the store manager of the convenience store where Kōki works.

© ワンルームエンジェル」製作委員会・MBS

Shūhei Uesugi ( One Week Friends , River's Edge , left in image above) plays Kōki, while Kansai Johnny's Jr. member Takuya Nishimura (right) plays the angel.

© ワンルームエンジェル」製作委員会・MBS

The series will premiere on' "Drama Shower" programming block on October 19.

The manga centers on Kōki, an apathetic convenience store employee, and a self-proclaimed angel whom Kōki meets. The story begins when Kōki is stabbed by a random thug, and in his dying moments, sees an angel. He thought that he was being welcomed into the afterlife, but he finds himself fully healed. And when he returns home, he finds that same angel already there. After finding out that the angel has no memories, and cannot fly, Kōki takes pity on him and lets him stay with him for a while.

Yuka Eda (live-action Play it Cool, Guys series) is directing the series, with scripts by Aya Watatane.

Harada serialized the manga, a remake of a 2013 short story "Tomarigi" (Perch), in Shodensha 's On Blue magazine from 2017 to 2019. Shodensha published one compiled book volume for the manga in 2019. futekiya licensed the manga and released it in English on Manga Planet in December 2020.

KUMA published Harada 's Happy Crappy Life manga in English on May 2. KUMA also released Harada 's The Song of Yoru & Asa manga in March 2022, and its sequel The Song of Yoru & Asa Encore in October 2022. Denpa has licensed Harada 's Yata-Momo manga.

Sources: MBS, Comic Natalie