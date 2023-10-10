Ablaze Launches New Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac - Time Odyssey Comic

French artist Jérôme Alquié, Arnaud Dollen debuted comic in 2022

Image courtesy of Ablaze © 1985 Masami Kurumada (AKITASHOTEN) © Alquié – Dollen – Kana (Dargaud-Lombard s.a.)

Ablaze Publishing announced on Tuesday that it will launch the new Saint Seiya comic Saint Seiya : Knights of the Zodiac - Time Odyssey , with the first issue set for release on Wednesday.

French artist Jérôme Alquié ( Space Pirate Captain Harlock ) and Arnaud Dollen ( Surnaturels ) are responsible for the story based on Masami Kurumada 's franchise, with Alquié also providing the art.

The company describes the story:

The goddess Athena and her knights, led by the famous Seiya, are called back into action once again when Chronos, the god of time, has his sights set on joining the other gods of Olympus. To do so, he has constructed a Doomsday Clock that will allow him to change the past, present, and future, putting the knights and Earth itself in jeopardy!

The series will feature variant covers by industry artists like Gerald Parel, Jon Lam, Creees Lee, Ramon Perez and others.

The comic debuted in Akita Shoten 's Champion RED in July 2022, and offiically launched in France in September 2022.

Kurumada published the original Saint Seiya manga from 1986 to 1990. The manga has inspired a number of television anime, original video anime projects, anime films, and spinoff manga. The original series has 35 million copies in print. The Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō spinoff manga also has an anime.

Viz Media published the original manga in English under the title Saint Seiya : Knights of the Zodiac . ADV Films released Toei Animation 's anime adaptation with an English dub under the title Knights of the Zodiac , and later released it unedited under the title Saint Seiya . New Video Group later also released the series on DVD.

Crunchyroll began streaming Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac - Battle for Sanctuary - , the second season of the CG anime remake in July 2022. The first part, consisting of the first six episodes, debuted worldwide in July 2019. The anime's first 12-episode season covers the story from the Galaxian Wars to Silver Saints arcs of the manga. The anime will get a third season.

The manga inspired a Hollywood live-action film titled Knights of the Zodiac . The film opened in the the U.S. on May 12. It earned an estimated US$535,000, ranking at #11 in the box office in its opening weekend in the U.S.

Source: Press release