Crunchyroll Adds The IDOLM@STER Million Live! Anime to Fall 2023 Season Lineup

First episode streamed on Saturday

© Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Crunchyroll

confirmed on Monday that it has added anime to its fall 2023 anime season lineup.started streaming the anime's first episode on Saturday at 9:45 p.m. EDT in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The anime premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo and five other affiliates on Sunday at 10:00 a.m., and on BS11 on Monday. The anime will premiere on BS NTV on Thursday, and on AT-X on Friday.

The anime is currently running its theatrical preview screenings in Japan. The anime series is playing in theaters in three three-week screening runs. The first part of the theatrical release ran from August 18 to September 7. The second part ran from September 8 to September 28, and the final part runs from September 29 to October 19.

Genta Nakamura plays the new idol producer for 765 Production. Kenji Akabane , who played the 765 Production producer in the 2011 The IDOLM@STER anime series, returns as the chief producer. Houchu Ohtsuka also returns from the 2011 anime as Junjirō Takagi, the unseen president of 765 Production. Juri Takita returns from the games and 2011 anime as veteran production assistant Kotori Otonashi, while Chika Anzai returns from The IDOLM@STER Million Live! game as newbie production assistant Misaki Aoba.

The anime will follow the growth from the initial stages of the theater of Mirai Kasuga and the other idols.

Shinya Watada ( Aikatsu Stars! film, Gundam Build Divers , Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE ) is directing the anime at Shirogumi Inc. , and Yoichi Kato ( Aikatsu! , Yōkai Watch ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Lantis is producing the music. Bandai Namco Studio is collaborating on the anime, and Bandai Namco Entertainment is planning and producing the anime (as well as being credited as the original creator).

Namco Bandai Games released the original The IDOLM@STER Million Live! game in 2013 as a spinoff of the main The IDOLM@STER game series. The game initially featured the 765 Pro characters of the original series, as well as 37 new characters. The game allowed players to manage their own idol production company, and raise their idols' skills. The game then ended service in March 2018.

Bandai Namco Entertainment launched a successor to the game titled The IDOLM@STER Million Live! Theater Days for iOS and Android devices in June 2017. The stage for the new game is a 765 Pro live theater, and it takes place in rooms such as the theater's office, waiting room, and greenroom. The game features the theater clerk character Misaki Aoba. In the game, players can communicate more with certain idols by touching them on screen. The game's solo and unit concerts feature rhythm games.

Thanks to DokoMadeMo for the news tip.

Sources: Email correspondence, Crunchyroll





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.