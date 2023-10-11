News
Live-Action Sexy Tanaka-san TV Series Reveals Theme Song By LE SSERAFIM, imase
posted on by Anita Tai
NTV announced on Wednesday that K-pop group LE SSERAFIM will perform the theme song "Dress Code (Prod. imase)" for the live-action series adaptation of Hinako Ashihara's Sexy Tanaka-san manga. Singer-songwriter imase is producing. The series' official Twitter account shared a preview video of the song.
Haruka Kinami stars as the protagonist Kyōko Tanaka, and Meru Nukumi plays Akari Kurahashi.
The additional cast members include:
- Ken Yasuda as Keito Miyoshi
- Katsuya Maiguma as Kōsuke Shōno
- Kazuma Kawamura (The Rampage from Exile Tribe) as Shingo Nakahara
- Gōki Maeda as Kazuki Konishi
The manga centers on two women: Kyōko, a regular accounting department office worker who is around 40 and who maintains another life as the belly dancer Sali, and Akari, a likeable 23-year-old temp worker and colleague of Kyōko who is seeking marriage. Akari is convinced that her youth and cuteness are her only merits, so she is seeking to find a partner by going to mixer after mixer, perceiving her time as "running out" while feeling empty and lonely. A certain incident leads her to finding out about Kyōko's double life as a belly dancer, and she slowly begins admiring Kyōko.
Ashihara launched the manga in Shogakukan's Anikei Petite Comic magazine in 2018, and it is ongoing. Shogakukan published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on Tuesday.
Viz Media released Ashihara's 10-volume Sand Chronicles manga in English. The company also released Ashihara's SOS manga, which is a one-volume collection of short stories. Tokyopop released Ashihara's four-volume Forbidden Dance manga in English.
Ashihara's Piece manga inspired a live-action television series in 2012.
Sources: Sexy Tanaka-san live-action show's Twitter account, Comic Natalie