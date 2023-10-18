×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, October 15-21

posted on by Alex Mateo
Evangelion: 3.0+1.11: Thrice Upon A Time, Naruto Shippūden anime; Bocchi the Rock!, Dungeon Friends Forever manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Evangelion: 3.0+1.11: Thrice Upon A Time BDPlease GKIDS US$29.98 October 17
Naruto Shippūden BD Set 1Please Viz Media US$49.99 October 17
Pokémon XY Mega 3-Movie Collection BDPlease Viz Media US$24.98 October 17
Pokémon XY Mega 3-Movie Collection DVDPlease Viz Media US$14.99 October 17

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Angels of Death Episode.0 Graphic Novel (GN) 6Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 17
Asadora! GN 7Please Yen Press US$14.99 October 17
Blade of the Immortal Deluxe Edition GN 10 (hardcover)Please Dark Horse US$49.99 October 18
Blue Lock GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 October 17
Bocchi the Rock! GN 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 October 17
Boy's Abyss GN 3Please Viz Media US$12.99 October 17
Breasts Are My Favorite Things in the World! GN 7Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 17
The Case Study of Vanitas GN 10Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 17
Cheeky Brat GN 8Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 17
Coffee Moon GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 17
Dead Mount Death Play GN 10Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 17
Dungeon Friends Forever GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 17
Dragon Goes House-Hunting GN 9Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 17
For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams GN 11 (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$17.00 October 17
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GN 9Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 17
From the Red Fog GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 17
Gap Papa: Daddy at Work and at Home GN 3Please Seven Seas US$15.99 October 17
Goblin Slayer Side Story II: Dai Katana GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 17
Golden Kamuy GN 30Please Viz Media US$12.99 October 17
Hi, I'm a Witch, and My Crush Wants Me to Make a Love Potion GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 17
Hunting in Another World With My Elf Wife GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 17
I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 17
It Takes Two Tomorrow, Too GN 1Please One Peace Books US$12.95 October 17
Kageki Shojo!! GN 10Please Seven Seas US$12.99 October 17
Kowloon Generic Romance GN 5Please Yen Press US$14.99 October 17
Laid-Back Camp GN 14Please Yen Press US$13.99 October 17
Love's in Sight! GN 4Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 17
Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story GN 6Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 17
Minato's Laundromat GN 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 October 17
Mint Chocolate GN 9Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 17
Mission: Yozakura Family GN 7Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 17
Murciélago GN 22Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 17
My Deer Friend Nokotan GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 October 17
Parasyte: Full Color Collection GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$19.99 October 17
Record of Ragnarok GN 8Please Viz Media US$12.99 October 18
Reincarnated as a Sword GN 11Please Seven Seas US$12.99 October 17
Sasaki and Miyano Official Comic Anthology GNPlease Yen Press US$13.00 October 17
Servamp GN 19Please Seven Seas US$12.99 October 17
The Seven Deadly Sins Omnibus GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$19.99 October 17
She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat GN 3Please Yen Press US$15.00 October 17
So I'm a Spider, So What? The Daily Lives of the Kumoko Sisters GN 6Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 17
SPY×FAMILY GN 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 17
Succubus and Hitman GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 17
The Summer Hikaru Died GN 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 October 17
Tokyo Babylon: CLAMP Premium Collection GN 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 October 17
Triage X GN 26Please Yen Press US$14.00 October 17
Twin Star Exorcists GN 29Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 17
Undead Unluck GN 13Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 17
Versailles of the Dead GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 October 17
Who Wants to Marry a Billionaire? GN 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 17

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Angels of Death Episode.0 GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 17
Bocchi the Rock! GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 17
Boss Wife GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 17
Boy's Abyss GN 3Please Viz Media US$8.99 October 17
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill GN 9Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 October 18
The Case Study of Vanitas GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 17
Cheeky Brat GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 17
Coffee Moon GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 17
The Coppersmith's Bride GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 October 18
Dead Mount Death Play GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 17
Dragon Goes House-Hunting GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 17
Dungeon Friends Forever GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 17
For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams GN 11Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 17
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GN 9Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 17
From the Red Fog GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 17
Gamaran GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 17
Gap Papa: Daddy at Work and at Home GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 17
Goblin Slayer Side Story II: Dai Katana GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 17
Golden Kamuy GN 30Please Viz Media US$8.99 October 17
Hi, I'm a Witch, and My Crush Wants Me to Make a Love Potion GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 17
Hunting in Another World With My Elf Wife GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 17
I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 17
In Another World With My Smartphone GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 17
Issak GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 17
It Takes Two Tomorrow, Too GN 1Please One Peace Books US$12.95 October 17
Kageki Shojo!! GN 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 17
Kowloon Generic Romance GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 17
Laid-Back Camp GN 14Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 17
LDK GN 21-22Please Kodansha USA US$19.99 October 17
Love's in Sight! GN 4Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 17
Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 17
Minato's Laundromat GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 17
Mint Chocolate GN 9Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 17
Mission: Yozakura Family GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 17
Mr. Bride GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 17
My Deer Friend Nokotan GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 17
Only I Know That This World Is a Game GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 October 18
Parasyte: Full Color Collection GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 October 17
Peddler in Another World: I Can Go Back to My World Whenever I Want! GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 October 18
Record of Ragnarok GN 8Please Viz Media US$8.99 October 18
Reincarnated as a Sword GN 11Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 17
Sasaki and Miyano Official Comic Anthology GNPlease Yen Press US$6.99 October 17
Searching for My Perfect Brother GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 17
Servamp GN 19Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 17
She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 17
So I'm a Spider, So What? The Daily Lives of the Kumoko Sisters GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 17
SPY×FAMILY GN 10Please Seven Seas US$6.99 October 17
The Summer Hikaru Died GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 17
Tokyo Babylon: CLAMP Premium Collection GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 17
Triage X GN 26Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 17
Twin Star Exorcists GN 29Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 17
Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 October 17
Undead Unluck GN 13Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 17
Versailles of the Dead GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 17
Who Wants to Marry a Billionaire? GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 17

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Novel 4Please Yen Press US$8.99 October 17
The Dawn of the Witch Novel 4Please Vertical US$14.95 October 17
High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! Novel 9Please Yen Press US$14.99 October 17
If the Villainess and Villain Met and Fell in Love Novel 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 October 17
The Lawyer in Shizukuishi Sleeps with a Wolf Novel 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 October 17
Monster Girl Doctor Novel 10Please Seven Seas US$14.99 October 17
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 24Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 17
My Happy Marriage Novel 5Please Yen Press US$8.99 October 17
A Tale of the Secret Saint Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 19

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Novel 4Please Yen Press US$8.99 October 17
Death's Daughter and the Ebony Blade Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 16
The Dawn of the Witch Novel 4Please Vertical US$10.99 October 17
Fiancée No More: The Forsaken Lady, the Prince, and Their Make-Believe Love Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 20
Formerly, the Fallen Daughter of the Duke Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 20
High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! Novel 9Please Yen Press US$8.99 October 17
I Surrendered My Sword for a New Life as a Mage Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 20
If the Villainess and Villain Met and Fell in Love Novel 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 October 17
The Lawyer in Shizukuishi Sleeps with a Wolf Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 October 17
My Happy Marriage Novel 5Please Yen Press US$14.99 October 17
Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 16
VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 16
When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 19

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Super Mario Bros Wonder Switch gamePlease Nintendo US$59.99 October 20
Sonic Superstars Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gamePlease Sega US$59.99 October 20

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Yana Toboso Artworks Black Butler Book 3 (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$44.99 October 17


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
