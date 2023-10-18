News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, October 15-21
posted on by Alex Mateo
Evangelion: 3.0+1.11: Thrice Upon A Time, Naruto Shippūden anime; Bocchi the Rock!, Dungeon Friends Forever manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Evangelion: 3.0+1.11: Thrice Upon A Time BDPlease
|GKIDS
|US$29.98
|October 17
|Naruto Shippūden BD Set 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$49.99
|October 17
|Pokémon XY Mega 3-Movie Collection BDPlease
|Viz Media
|US$24.98
|October 17
|Pokémon XY Mega 3-Movie Collection DVDPlease
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|October 17
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Angels of Death Episode.0 Graphic Novel (GN) 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 17
|Asadora! GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 17
|Blade of the Immortal Deluxe Edition GN 10 (hardcover)Please
|Dark Horse
|US$49.99
|October 18
|Blue Lock GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|October 17
|Bocchi the Rock! GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|October 17
|Boy's Abyss GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|October 17
|Breasts Are My Favorite Things in the World! GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 17
|The Case Study of Vanitas GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 17
|Cheeky Brat GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 17
|Coffee Moon GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 17
|Dead Mount Death Play GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 17
|Dungeon Friends Forever GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 17
|Dragon Goes House-Hunting GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 17
|For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams GN 11 (hardcover)Please
|Yen Press
|US$17.00
|October 17
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 17
|From the Red Fog GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 17
|Gap Papa: Daddy at Work and at Home GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|October 17
|Goblin Slayer Side Story II: Dai Katana GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 17
|Golden Kamuy GN 30Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|October 17
|Hi, I'm a Witch, and My Crush Wants Me to Make a Love Potion GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 17
|Hunting in Another World With My Elf Wife GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 17
|I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 17
|It Takes Two Tomorrow, Too GN 1Please
|One Peace Books
|US$12.95
|October 17
|Kageki Shojo!! GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|October 17
|Kowloon Generic Romance GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 17
|Laid-Back Camp GN 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|October 17
|Love's in Sight! GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 17
|Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 17
|Minato's Laundromat GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|October 17
|Mint Chocolate GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 17
|Mission: Yozakura Family GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 17
|Murciélago GN 22Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 17
|My Deer Friend Nokotan GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|October 17
|Parasyte: Full Color Collection GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$19.99
|October 17
|Record of Ragnarok GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|October 18
|Reincarnated as a Sword GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|October 17
|Sasaki and Miyano Official Comic Anthology GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 17
|Servamp GN 19Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|October 17
|The Seven Deadly Sins Omnibus GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$19.99
|October 17
|She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|October 17
|So I'm a Spider, So What? The Daily Lives of the Kumoko Sisters GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 17
|SPY×FAMILY GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 17
|Succubus and Hitman GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 17
|The Summer Hikaru Died GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|October 17
|Tokyo Babylon: CLAMP Premium Collection GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|October 17
|Triage X GN 26Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.00
|October 17
|Twin Star Exorcists GN 29Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 17
|Undead Unluck GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 17
|Versailles of the Dead GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|October 17
|Who Wants to Marry a Billionaire? GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 17
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Angels of Death Episode.0 GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 17
|Bocchi the Rock! GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 17
|Boss Wife GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 17
|Boy's Abyss GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|October 17
|Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill GN 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|October 18
|The Case Study of Vanitas GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 17
|Cheeky Brat GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 17
|Coffee Moon GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 17
|The Coppersmith's Bride GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|October 18
|Dead Mount Death Play GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 17
|Dragon Goes House-Hunting GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 17
|Dungeon Friends Forever GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 17
|For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 17
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 17
|From the Red Fog GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 17
|Gamaran GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 17
|Gap Papa: Daddy at Work and at Home GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 17
|Goblin Slayer Side Story II: Dai Katana GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 17
|Golden Kamuy GN 30Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|October 17
|Hi, I'm a Witch, and My Crush Wants Me to Make a Love Potion GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 17
|Hunting in Another World With My Elf Wife GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 17
|I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 17
|In Another World With My Smartphone GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 17
|Issak GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 17
|It Takes Two Tomorrow, Too GN 1Please
|One Peace Books
|US$12.95
|October 17
|Kageki Shojo!! GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 17
|Kowloon Generic Romance GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 17
|Laid-Back Camp GN 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 17
|LDK GN 21-22Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$19.99
|October 17
|Love's in Sight! GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 17
|Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 17
|Minato's Laundromat GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 17
|Mint Chocolate GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 17
|Mission: Yozakura Family GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 17
|Mr. Bride GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 17
|My Deer Friend Nokotan GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 17
|Only I Know That This World Is a Game GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|October 18
|Parasyte: Full Color Collection GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|October 17
|Peddler in Another World: I Can Go Back to My World Whenever I Want! GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|October 18
|Record of Ragnarok GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|October 18
|Reincarnated as a Sword GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 17
|Sasaki and Miyano Official Comic Anthology GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 17
|Searching for My Perfect Brother GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 17
|Servamp GN 19Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 17
|She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 17
|So I'm a Spider, So What? The Daily Lives of the Kumoko Sisters GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 17
|SPY×FAMILY GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$6.99
|October 17
|The Summer Hikaru Died GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 17
|Tokyo Babylon: CLAMP Premium Collection GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 17
|Triage X GN 26Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 17
|Twin Star Exorcists GN 29Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 17
|Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|October 17
|Undead Unluck GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 17
|Versailles of the Dead GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 17
|Who Wants to Marry a Billionaire? GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 17
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 17
|The Dawn of the Witch Novel 4Please
|Vertical
|US$14.95
|October 17
|High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! Novel 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 17
|If the Villainess and Villain Met and Fell in Love Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 17
|The Lawyer in Shizukuishi Sleeps with a Wolf Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 17
|Monster Girl Doctor Novel 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 17
|Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 24Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 17
|My Happy Marriage Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 17
|A Tale of the Secret Saint Novel 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 19
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 17
|Death's Daughter and the Ebony Blade Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 16
|The Dawn of the Witch Novel 4Please
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|October 17
|Fiancée No More: The Forsaken Lady, the Prince, and Their Make-Believe Love Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 20
|Formerly, the Fallen Daughter of the Duke Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 20
|High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! Novel 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 17
|I Surrendered My Sword for a New Life as a Mage Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 20
|If the Villainess and Villain Met and Fell in Love Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 17
|The Lawyer in Shizukuishi Sleeps with a Wolf Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 17
|My Happy Marriage Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 17
|Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 16
|VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 16
|When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace Novel 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 19
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Super Mario Bros Wonder Switch gamePlease
|Nintendo
|US$59.99
|October 20
|Sonic Superstars Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gamePlease
|Sega
|US$59.99
|October 20
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Yana Toboso Artworks Black Butler Book 3 (hardcover)Please
|Yen Press
|US$44.99
|October 17
