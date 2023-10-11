News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, October 8-14
posted on by Alex Mateo
The Eminence in Shadow, Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2 anime; Betwixt: A Horror Manga Anthology, The Villainess Who Has Been Killed 108 Times: She Remembers Everything! manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
The Eminence in Shadow Season 1 BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$89.98
|October 11
Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions!: Complete Collection BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$99.98
|October 11
Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2 BD
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|October 11
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Akane-banashi Graphic Novel (GN) 2
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 10
Betwixt: A Horror Manga Anthology GN (hardcover)
|Viz Media
|US$25.00
|October 10
Black or White GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|October 10
Captain Corinth: The Galactic Navy Officer Becomes An Adventurer GN 4
|One Peace
|US$12.95
|October 10
Case Closed GN 88
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 10
Cat + Gamer GN 3
|Dark Horse
|US$11.99
|October 11
Classroom of the Elite: Horikita GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 10
Dandadan GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 10
The Dungeon of Black Company GN 9
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 10
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 14
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 10
Given GN 8
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 10
If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die GN 3
|Tokyopop
|US$14.99
|October 10
Kaiju No. 8 GN 8
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 10
Komi Can't Communicate GN 27
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 10
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes GN 15
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 10
My New Life as a Cat GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 10
Orient GN 17
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 10
Please Go Home, Miss Akutsu! GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 10
The Red Thread GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 10
Rosen Blood GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 10
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles GN 5
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|October 10
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 14
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|October 10
The Villainess Who Has Been Killed 108 Times: She Remembers Everything! GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 10
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Akane-banashi GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 10
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 GN 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|October 11
Betwixt: A Horror Manga Anthology GN
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|October 10
Black or White GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 10
Case Closed GN 88
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 10
Cells at Work! Lady GN 2
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 10
Classroom of the Elite: Horikita GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 10
Dandadan GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 10
DAYS GN 37
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 10
The Dungeon of Black Company GN 9
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 10
The Fable GN 19
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 10
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 14
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 10
Gang King GN 10
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 10
Giant Killing GN 39
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 10
Given GN 8
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 10
I'm in Love with the Villainess GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 12
Kaiju No. 8 GN 8
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 10
Komi Can't Communicate GN 27
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 10
Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 8
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 10
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes GN 15
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 10
My New Life as a Cat GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 10
Orient GN 17
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 10
Please Go Home, Miss Akutsu! GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 10
The Red Thread GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 10
Rosen Blood GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 10
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 14
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 10
Sweet Reincarnation GN 8
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|October 11
The Villainess Who Has Been Killed 108 Times: She Remembers Everything! GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 10
WIND BREAKER GN 12
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 10
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Omnibus Novel 10
|J-Novel Club
|US$24.99
|October 10
The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Novel 10
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|October 10
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
The Apothecary Diaries Novel 9
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 9
By the Grace of the Gods Novel 13
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 12
Full Metal Panic! Short Stories Novel 8
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 13
Infinite Dendrogram Novel 20
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 10
Knight's & Magic Novel 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 9
Min-Maxing My TRPG Build in Another World Novel 7
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 9
The Mythical Hero's Otherworld Chronicles Novel 5
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 12
The Sorcerer's Receptionist Novel 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 10
Young Lady Albert Is Courting Disaster Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 9
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Jujutsu Kaisen: The Official Anime Guide: Season 1 Book
|Viz Media
|US$17.99
|October 10
