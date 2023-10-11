×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, October 8-14

posted on by Alex Mateo
The Eminence in Shadow, Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2 anime; Betwixt: A Horror Manga Anthology, The Villainess Who Has Been Killed 108 Times: She Remembers Everything! manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Eminence in Shadow Season 1 BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$89.98 October 11
Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions!: Complete Collection BDCite Sentai Filmworks US$99.98 October 11
Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2 BDAnimeNewsNetwork Crunchyroll US$69.98 October 11

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Akane-banashi Graphic Novel (GN) 2Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 10
Betwixt: A Horror Manga Anthology GN (hardcover)Cite Viz Media US$25.00 October 10
Black or White GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$12.99 October 10
Captain Corinth: The Galactic Navy Officer Becomes An Adventurer GN 4Please One Peace US$12.95 October 10
Case Closed GN 88Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 10
Cat + Gamer GN 3Please Dark Horse US$11.99 October 11
Classroom of the Elite: Horikita GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 10
Dandadan GN 5Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 10
The Dungeon of Black Company GN 9Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 10
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 10
Given GN 8Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 10
If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die GN 3Please Tokyopop US$14.99 October 10
Kaiju No. 8 GN 8Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 10
Komi Can't Communicate GN 27Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 10
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes GN 15Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 10
My New Life as a Cat GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 10
Orient GN 17Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 10
Please Go Home, Miss Akutsu! GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 10
The Red Thread GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 10
Rosen Blood GN 5Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 10
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$15.99 October 10
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 October 10
The Villainess Who Has Been Killed 108 Times: She Remembers Everything! GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 10

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Akane-banashi GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 10
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 GN 2Cite J-Novel Club US$8.99 October 11
Betwixt: A Horror Manga Anthology GNAnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$16.99 October 10
Black or White GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 10
Case Closed GN 88Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 10
Cells at Work! Lady GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 10
Classroom of the Elite: Horikita GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 10
Dandadan GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 10
DAYS GN 37Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 10
The Dungeon of Black Company GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 10
The Fable GN 19Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 10
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 10
Gang King GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 10
Giant Killing GN 39Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 10
Given GN 8Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 10
I’m in Love with the Villainess GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 12
Kaiju No. 8 GN 8Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 10
Komi Can't Communicate GN 27Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 10
Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 10
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes GN 15Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 10
My New Life as a Cat GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 10
Orient GN 17Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 10
Please Go Home, Miss Akutsu! GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 10
The Red Thread GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 10
Rosen Blood GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 10
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 10
Sweet Reincarnation GN 8Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 October 11
The Villainess Who Has Been Killed 108 Times: She Remembers Everything! GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 10
WIND BREAKER GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 10

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Omnibus Novel 10Cite J-Novel Club US$24.99 October 10
The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Novel 10AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$15.99 October 10

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Apothecary Diaries Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 9
By the Grace of the Gods Novel 13Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 12
Full Metal Panic! Short Stories Novel 8AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 13
Infinite Dendrogram Novel 20Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 10
Knight's & Magic Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 9
Min-Maxing My TRPG Build in Another World Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 9
The Mythical Hero's Otherworld Chronicles Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 12
The Sorcerer's Receptionist Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 10
Young Lady Albert Is Courting Disaster Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 9

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Jujutsu Kaisen: The Official Anime Guide: Season 1 BookAnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$17.99 October 10


