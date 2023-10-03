×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, October 1-7

posted on by Alex Mateo
Immoral Guild anime; Tamon’s B-Side, Hunter × Hunter manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Immoral Guild BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 October 3

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Chainsaw Man Graphic Novel (GN) 12Please Viz Media US$11.99 October 3
Cinderella Closet GN 3Cite Seven Seas US$13.99 October 3
Citrus+ GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$13.99 October 3
The Dangers in My Heart GN 7Please Seven Seas US$12.99 October 3
The Dragon King's Imperial Wrath: Falling in Love with the Bookish Princess of the Rat Clan GN 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 October 3
Fire Force GN 34Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 3
Goblin Slayer! Side Story: Year One GN 9Please Yen Press US$12.99 October 3
Hunter × Hunter GN 37Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 3
The King's Beast GN 11Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 3
Lovesick Ellie GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 3
Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 3
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 3
MoMo -the blood taker- GN 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 3
Moriarty the Patriot GN 13Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 3
My Love Mix-Up! GN 9Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 3
Neji-Shiki GN (hardcover)Please Drawn & Quarterly US$29.95 October 3
Night of the Living Cat GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 3
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax GN 2Please Udon Entertainment US$13.99 October 3
Polar Bear Café: Collector's Edition GN 3Please Seven Seas US$16.99 October 3
Rainbow Days GN 6Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 3
The Reprise of the Spear Hero GN 2Please One Peace US$11.95 October 3
Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town GN 10Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 October 3
Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentosho GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 3
A Tale of the Secret Saint GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 October 3
Tamon’s B-Side GN 1Please Viz Media US$9.99 October 3
There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 3
WIND BREAKER GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 October 3
Wistoria: Wand and Sword GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 October 3
Witch Hat Atelier GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 October 3
The Witch and the Knight Will Survive GN 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 October 3

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Chainsaw Man GN 12Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 3
Chihayafuru GN 40Cite Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 3
Cinderella Closet GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 October 3
The Dangers in My Heart GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 3
The Dragon King's Imperial Wrath: Falling in Love with the Bookish Princess of the Rat Clan GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 3
Drops of God: Mariage GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$9.99 October 3
Fire Force GN 34Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 3
Hunter × Hunter GN 37Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 3
The King's Beast GN 11Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 3
Lovely Muco! GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 3
Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 3
MF Ghost GN 17Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 3
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 3
MoMo -the blood taker- GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 3
Moriarty the Patriot GN 13Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 3
My Love Mix-Up! GN 9Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 3
My Master Has No Tail GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 3
Night of the Living Cat GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 3
No Touching At All 2nd Edition GNPlease Digital Manga Publishing US$9.99 October 2
Piano Duo for the Left Hand GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 3
Polar Bear Café: Collector's Edition GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 3
Rainbow Days GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 3
Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentosho GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 3
A Tale of the Secret Saint GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 3
Tamon’s B-Side GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 3
That Time the Manga Editor Started a New Life in the Countryside GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 3
There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 3
This Art Club Has a Problem! GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 October 4
Those Snow White Notes GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 3
The Witch and the Knight Will Survive GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 3
The World Is Dancing GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 3

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Novel 5.5Please Yen Press US$14.99 October 3
Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 Novel 6Cite Seven Seas US$14.99 October 3
The Deer King Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$25.99 October 3

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
8th Loop for the Win! With Seven Lives' Worth of XP and the Third Princess's Appraisal Skill, My Behemoth and I Are Unstoppable! Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 4
My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex Novel 8Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 2
Rebuild World Volume 3 Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 6
Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 5
Taking My Reincarnation One Step at a Time: No One Told Me There Would Be Monsters! Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 2
Tearmoon Empire Novel 10Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 5

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Detective Pikachu Returns Switch gamePlease Nintendo US$49.99 October 6
Silent Hope Switch, PC gameCite XSEED Games US$39.99 October 3
Sword Art Online Last Recollection PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork Bandai Namco US$59.99 October 6

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
SPY×FAMILY: The Official Guide - Eyes Only BookPlease Viz Media US$16.99 October 3


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.


Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
