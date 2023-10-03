North American Anime, Manga Releases, October 1-7

I got to try a half-hour of the new WarioWare game at the 2023 Nintendo Holiday Tour. Once directed to the hidden area, I and other press members were in for the world's wackiest workout. ― Do you ever find yourself nostalgic for the Wii era? Motion controls might not have been the best fit for all or even most games, but there's something to be said about how fun they could be for party gaming. Few...