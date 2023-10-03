News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, October 1-7
posted on by Alex Mateo
Immoral Guild anime; Tamon’s B-Side, Hunter × Hunter manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Immoral Guild BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|October 3
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Chainsaw Man Graphic Novel (GN) 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|October 3
|Cinderella Closet GN 3Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 3
|Citrus+ GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 3
|The Dangers in My Heart GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|October 3
|The Dragon King's Imperial Wrath: Falling in Love with the Bookish Princess of the Rat Clan GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 3
|Fire Force GN 34Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 3
|Goblin Slayer! Side Story: Year One GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|October 3
|Hunter × Hunter GN 37Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 3
|The King's Beast GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 3
|Lovesick Ellie GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 3
|Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 3
|Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 3
|MoMo -the blood taker- GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 3
|Moriarty the Patriot GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 3
|My Love Mix-Up! GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 3
|Neji-Shiki GN (hardcover)Please
|Drawn & Quarterly
|US$29.95
|October 3
|Night of the Living Cat GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 3
|Persona 4 Arena Ultimax GN 2Please
|Udon Entertainment
|US$13.99
|October 3
|Polar Bear Café: Collector's Edition GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$16.99
|October 3
|Rainbow Days GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 3
|The Reprise of the Spear Hero GN 2Please
|One Peace
|US$11.95
|October 3
|Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town GN 10Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|October 3
|Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentosho GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 3
|A Tale of the Secret Saint GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|October 3
|Tamon’s B-Side GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|October 3
|There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 3
|WIND BREAKER GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|October 3
|Wistoria: Wand and Sword GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|October 3
|Witch Hat Atelier GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|October 3
|The Witch and the Knight Will Survive GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 3
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Chainsaw Man GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 3
|Chihayafuru GN 40Cite
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 3
|Cinderella Closet GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 3
|The Dangers in My Heart GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 3
|The Dragon King's Imperial Wrath: Falling in Love with the Bookish Princess of the Rat Clan GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 3
|Drops of God: Mariage GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$9.99
|October 3
|Fire Force GN 34Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 3
|Hunter × Hunter GN 37Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 3
|The King's Beast GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 3
|Lovely Muco! GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 3
|Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 3
|MF Ghost GN 17Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 3
|Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 3
|MoMo -the blood taker- GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 3
|Moriarty the Patriot GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 3
|My Love Mix-Up! GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 3
|My Master Has No Tail GN 10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 3
|Night of the Living Cat GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 3
|No Touching At All 2nd Edition GNPlease
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$9.99
|October 2
|Piano Duo for the Left Hand GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 3
|Polar Bear Café: Collector's Edition GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 3
|Rainbow Days GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 3
|Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentosho GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 3
|A Tale of the Secret Saint GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 3
|Tamon’s B-Side GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 3
|That Time the Manga Editor Started a New Life in the Countryside GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 3
|There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 3
|This Art Club Has a Problem! GN 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|October 4
|Those Snow White Notes GN 10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 3
|The Witch and the Knight Will Survive GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 3
|The World Is Dancing GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 3
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Novel 5.5Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|October 3
|Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 Novel 6Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 3
|The Deer King Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$25.99
|October 3
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|8th Loop for the Win! With Seven Lives' Worth of XP and the Third Princess's Appraisal Skill, My Behemoth and I Are Unstoppable! Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 4
|My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex Novel 8Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 2
|Rebuild World Volume 3 Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 6
|Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling Novel 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 5
|Taking My Reincarnation One Step at a Time: No One Told Me There Would Be Monsters! Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 2
|Tearmoon Empire Novel 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 5
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Detective Pikachu Returns Switch gamePlease
|Nintendo
|US$49.99
|October 6
|Silent Hope Switch, PC gameCite
|XSEED Games
|US$39.99
|October 3
|Sword Art Online Last Recollection PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Bandai Namco
|US$59.99
|October 6
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|SPY×FAMILY: The Official Guide - Eyes Only BookPlease
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|October 3
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.