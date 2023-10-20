Yousuke Takahashi, Mimori Launch New Garagarapon Manga on November 17

Manga centers on 2 government employees managing dream objects in world where imagination becomes real

The December issue of Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine revealed on Thursday that manga creators Yousuke Takahashi and Mimori will launch a new manga titled Garagarapon in the magazine's next issue on November 17. Takahashi is penning the story, and Mimori is drawing the art.

The manga is set in a world where people's imaginations can be given shape and form, and centers on two government officials named Daichi Hongō and Hisui Tenma. Together, they strive to resolve and correct the conflicts between the real world and the fictional worlds and objects emerging from imaginations, daydreams, and idle thoughts.

Takahashi launched the Mugen Shinshi mystery manga in Asahi Sonorama 's Manga Shonen magazine in 1981, spawning multiple spinoff manga and novels since then. The manga also inspired the Mugen Shinshi: Bōken Katsugeki Hen original video anime project. The manga also inspired a live-action film that opened in May 2021.

Mimori drew the manga for Higurashi When They Cry: Beyond Midnight Arc . Yen Press published the two-volume series in North America as part of the Higurashi: When They Cry series.