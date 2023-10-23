Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Oshi no Ko Manga Both Get Novels

Both novels ship on November 17

Shueisha revealed Aka Akasaka 's Kaguya-sama: Love is War manga is receiving a novel titled Tensaitachi no Renai Jinrosen (Literally: The Geniuses' Love Werewolf War). Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari 's Oshi no Ko series will also receive a novel titled Ichiban Hoshi no Spica (Spica The First Evening Star). Shueisha will release both novels on November 17.

Jūichirō Hitsujiyama will pen the Kaguya-sama novel.

The paragraph below contains spoilers for the manga's story.

The story is set after Kaguya and Shirogane finally get together, but before the decisive battle with the Shinomiya family. A war begins to uncover a treasure on an island owned by the Fujiwaras.

Hajime Tanaka will write the Oshi no Ko novel, which follows Ai shortly after she joins B-Komachi. She decides to quit her idol career, but a promising deal with her manager Ichigo might change her mind. There will also be a side story involving Sarina and Goro's meeting before the events of the series. The novel will include a bonus story written by Akasaka that was included with admission to an advance screening of the first episode of the anime.

Akasaka began the Kaguya-sama: Love is War manga in Shueisha 's Miracle Jump magazine in May 2015 but moved it to Young Jump in March 2016. The manga ended in November 2022. Shueisha published the manga's 28th compiled book volume on December 19.

Akasaka and Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ) launched the Oshi no Ko manga in Young Jump in April 2020. Shueisha will publish the manga's 13th compiled book volume on November 17. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is releasing the manga in English, and Yen Press is releasing compiled volumes in English. The manga also inspired a television anime with a second season in the works.



