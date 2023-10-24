News
Voice Actress Miyuki Ichijou Passes Away at 76
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Detective Conan's Jodie Starling voice actress was 76
Talent agency Production baobab announced the passing of voice actor Miyuki Ichijou on Tuesday due to multiple organ failure. She was 76.
Ichijou was also famous for voicing dub roles of Western films and television series, notably the voice of Marge Simpson in The Simpsons, Jessica Rabbit in the Who Framed Roger Rabbit film, and Sandra Bullock's Annie Porter in Speed.
Ichijou was born on August 23, 1949 in Iwate Prefecture.
Ichijou was known for her roles as Jodie Starling in Detective Conan, Yoshii in The House of the Lost on the Cape movie, Michiru in Little Twins, Misa Takatsuki in Project ARMS, Wakiko Obō in Obocchama-kun, Cardo Nabo in Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury - Prologue, and many more.
Sources: Production Baobab, Comic Natalie