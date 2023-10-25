The Eminence in Shadow 2nd Season Anime Reveals More Cast

The staff for the second television anime season of Daisuke Aizawa 's The Eminence in Shadow ( Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute! ) light novel series revealed new cast members on Thursday.

The newly announced cast includes:

Jun Fukuyama as John Smith

©逢沢大介・KADOKAWA刊／シャドウガーデン

Daisuke Namikawa as Gettan

©逢沢大介・KADOKAWA刊／シャドウガーデン

In addition, Shizuka Itō plays Yukime, and Chafurin plays Garter Kikuchi.

©逢沢大介・KADOKAWA刊／シャドウガーデン

The season premiered on October 4 at 10:30 p.m. JST. The season will have 12 episodes.

HIDIVE and Kadokawa held a world premiere screening of the anime at Anime Expo on July 1 earlier this year. The main staff is returning for the second season at the studio Nexus .

Music duo OxT return to perform the opening theme song "grayscale dominator."

The first season of the anime premiered in October 2022, and it ended last February.

HIDIVE describes the story:

Some people just aren't suited to playing the part of the flashy, in-your-face hero or the dastardly, mustache-twirling villain with larger-than-life panache. Instead, they operate in the shadows and pull the strings of society through wit and cleverness. That's the role Cid wants to play when he's transported to another world. Cid spins a yarn or three and becomes the unlikely leader of the underground Shadow Garden organization that fights against a menacing cult (which he totally made up). However, there's a catch even his wild imagination didn't see coming: the cult he concocted actually exists, and they're beyond displeased that his power fantasy just got in the way of their evil plans!

©逢沢大介・KADOKAWA刊／シャドウガーデン

Nexus

Darwin's Game

(chief animation director for) is directing the anime at).) is adapting's original character designs for animation.) is overseeing the series scripts.is composing the music.

Yen Press licensed both the light novels and the manga adaptation.

Aizawa began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in May 2018, and Kadokawa began publishing the story in physical volumes with art by Tōzai , beginning with the first volume in November 2018. Anri Sakano launched the manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Comp Ace magazine in December 2018. Seta U launched a spinoff manga titled Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute! Shadow Gaiden (The Eminence in Shadow - Shadow Side Story) in Comp Ace in July 2019.

The Eminence in Shadow : Master of Garden game launched for iOS, Android, and PC in November 2022. Crunchyroll Games released the game in English.

