The Eminence in Shadow 2nd Season Anime Gets Same-Day English Dub
posted on by Alex Mateo
The English cast, which features returning members, includes:
- Adam Gibbs as Cid Kageno/Shadow
- Christina Kelly as Alpha
- Annie Wild as Beta
- Elissa Cuellar as Gamma
- Raven Troup as Delta
- Ellen Evans as Epsilon
- Dominique Meyer as Zeta
- Genevieve Simmons as Eta
- Liz Arends as Lambda
- Cat Thomas as Nu
- Kalin Coates as Chi
- Skyler Sinclair as Omega
- Christie Guidry as 665
- Dominique Meyer as 664
- Luci Christian as Claire
- Olivia Swasey as Alexia
- Donna Bella Litton as Rose/666
- Patricia Duran as Iris
- Shelley Calene-Black as Aurora
- Brianna Roberts as Elisabeth
- Katelyn Barr as Mary
- Dickie Sanders as Crimson
- Courtney Lomelo as Yukime
- Luis Galindo as Juggernaut
- Chris Hutchison as Watchdog
- Emi Lo as Marie
- Greg Ayres as Po
- Nathan Wilson as Skel
- Justin Doran as Goldy
- Andrew Love as Quinton
- Shannon Emerick as Claudia
- Kara Greenberg as Kana
- Mark X Laskowski as Garter
- Ian Sinclair as Gettan
- Allison Sumrall as Natsu
- Kira Vincent Davis as Kana
- Blake Weir as Marco
- Adam Gibbs as John Smith
Additional voices include Andrew Love, Blake Shepard, Blake Weir, Brianna Roberts, Cameron Bautsch, Cat Thomas, Chris Hutchison, Courtland Johnson, Cyrus Rodas, Elissa Cuellar, Emi Lo, Genevieve Simmons, Heath Morrow, Jack Stansbury, Jay Hickman, Joe Daniels, John Swasey, Joshua Swasey, Jovan Jackson, Kalin Coates, Kyle Colby Jones, Liz Arends, Louis Gallindo, Mark X Laskowski, Patrick Marrero, Scott Gibbs, Shane Fenimore, and Shannon Emerick.
John Swasey is directing the English dub. Kalin Black is writing the script. Brent Marshall is handling the mix. Patrick Marrero is the audio engineer.The season will premiere on October 4 at 10:30 p.m. JST on AT-X before airing on other networks. The season will have 12 episodes. HIDIVE will stream the anime.
HIDIVE and Kadokawa held a world premiere screening of the anime at Anime Expo on July 1 earlier this year. The main staff is returning for the second season at the studio Nexus.
Music duo OxT return to perform the opening theme song "grayscale dominator."
The first season of the anime premiered in October 2022, and it ended last February.
HIDIVE describes the story:
Some people just aren't suited to playing the part of the flashy, in-your-face hero or the dastardly, mustache-twirling villain with larger-than-life panache. Instead, they operate in the shadows and pull the strings of society through wit and cleverness. That's the role Cid wants to play when he's transported to another world. Cid spins a yarn or three and becomes the unlikely leader of the underground Shadow Garden organization that fights against a menacing cult (which he totally made up). However, there's a catch even his wild imagination didn't see coming: the cult he concocted actually exists, and they're beyond displeased that his power fantasy just got in the way of their evil plans!Kazuya Nakanishi (chief animation director for Darwin's Game) is directing the anime at Nexus (Darwin's Game, Granbelm). Makoto Iino (Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town, Demon Lord, Retry!) is adapting Tōzai's original character designs for animation. Kanichi Katou (Black Clover, Those Snow White Notes) is overseeing the series scripts. Kenichiro Suehiro is composing the music.
Yen Press licensed both the light novels and the manga adaptation.
Aizawa began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in May 2018, and Kadokawa began publishing the story in physical volumes with art by Tōzai, beginning with the first volume in November 2018. Anri Sakano launched the manga adaptation in Kadokawa's Comp Ace magazine in December 2018. Seta U launched a spinoff manga titled Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute! Shadow Gaiden (The Eminence in Shadow - Shadow Side Story) in Comp Ace in July 2019.
The Eminence in Shadow: Master of Garden game launched for iOS, Android, and PC in November 2022. Crunchyroll Games released the game in English.
Source: HIDIVE
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.