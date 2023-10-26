Ishura Anime's Character Promo Video Reveals 2 More Cast, Opening, Ending Theme Songs

The staff for the television anime of storywriter Keiso and artist Kureta 's Ishura light novel series started streaming a character promotional video on Thursday, which revealed two additional cast, and the anime's opening and ending theme songs. The video previews the opening song "Shura ni Otoshite" (Falling into the Carnage) by sajou no hana . Konomi Suzuki will perform the ending theme song "Hakka" (White Flower).

The newly announced cast are:

Shinichiro Miki as Kuze the Passing Disaster

Yui Horie as Nastique the Quiet Singer

The anime also stars (Note: Some character name romanizations are not confirmed):

The anime will premiere in January 2024, and will stream exclusively onworldwide.

Takeo Takahashi ( Hinako Note , The Island of Giant Insects ) is the chief director, and Yuki Ogawa ( FLCL Progressive , Mieruko-chan ) is directing the anime at Passione . Kenta Ihara ( Mieruko-chan , Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- ) is supervising and writing the series scripts, and the studio SANZIGEN is in charge of CG animation.

Other staff members include:

Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the series:

In a world where the Demon King has died, a host of demigods capable of felling him have inherited the world: a master fencer who can figure out how to take out their opponent with a single glance; a lancer so swift they can break the sound barrier; a wyvern rogue who fights with three legendary weapons at once; an all-powerful wizard who can speak thoughts into being; and an angelic assassin who deals instant death. Eager to attain the title of “One True Hero,” these champions each pursue challenges against formidable foes and spark conflicts themselves. The battle to determine the mightiest of the mighty begins.

The novel began serialization on both the Shōsetsuka ni Narō and Kakuyomu websites in 2017. Kadokawa began publishing the series in print in September 2019. The novel series topped the tankōbon, novel, and new title categories of the 2021 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook with the most number of votes ever recorded for a light novel series in the guidebook's history.

Meguri launched a manga adaptation in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in March 2021.

Source: Press release





