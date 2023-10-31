Mysterious Disappearances TV Anime Unveils More Cast, Main Staff in 1st Trailer

Kadokawa revealed two additional cast members, the key visual, main staff, and the first promotional video for the television anime of Nujima 's Mysterious Disappearances ( Kaii to Otome to Kamikakushi , or literally, Mysteries, Maidens, and Mysterious Disappearances ) manga on Wednesday.

© ぬじま・小学館/「怪異と乙女と神隠し」製作委員会

The newly announced cast members are:

Eri Yukimura as Oto Adashino

© ぬじま・小学館/「怪異と乙女と神隠し」製作委員会

Yui Horie as Manami Uname

© ぬじま・小学館/「怪異と乙女と神隠し」製作委員会

The anime stars:

Fairouz Ai as Sumireko Ogawa

as Sumireko Ogawa Daiki Yamashita as Ren Adashino

© ぬじま・小学館/「怪異と乙女と神隠し」製作委員会

The anime will premiere in 2024.

Tomomi Mochizuki ( Battery the Animation , House of Five Leaves , Twin Spica ) is directing the anime at Zero-G , and is also in charge of series composition. Takuya Tani ( Muv-Luv Alternative , Kōkaku no Pandora ) is designing the characters.

Other staff includes:

The modern-day bizarre Romanesque story follows Sumireko Ogawa, an aspiring novelist who loves mysteries and works at a bookstore with a boy named Ren Adashino. They witness strange occurrences and attempt to solve mysteries.

Nujima launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Yawaraka Spirits web manga site in October 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on July 12.

Source: Press release