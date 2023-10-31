News
Mysterious Disappearances TV Anime Unveils More Cast, Main Staff in 1st Trailer
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Kadokawa revealed two additional cast members, the key visual, main staff, and the first promotional video for the television anime of Nujima's Mysterious Disappearances (Kaii to Otome to Kamikakushi, or literally, Mysteries, Maidens, and Mysterious Disappearances) manga on Wednesday.
The newly announced cast members are:
The anime stars:
- Fairouz Ai as Sumireko Ogawa
- Daiki Yamashita as Ren Adashino
Tomomi Mochizuki (Battery the Animation, House of Five Leaves, Twin Spica) is directing the anime at Zero-G, and is also in charge of series composition. Takuya Tani (Muv-Luv Alternative, Kōkaku no Pandora) is designing the characters.
Other staff includes:
- Prop Design: Hiyori Denforword Akishino
- Art Director: Toshiyuki Sakae
- Color Design: Miyoko Ichinose
- Compositing Director of Photography: Tomomi Saitō
- Editing: Masaki Utsunomiya
- Sound Director: Fumiyuki Go
- Sound Effects: Noriko Izumo
- Sound Production: dugout
- Music: Kayo Konishi, Yukio Kondoo
- Music Production: Flying Dog
The modern-day bizarre Romanesque story follows Sumireko Ogawa, an aspiring novelist who loves mysteries and works at a bookstore with a boy named Ren Adashino. They witness strange occurrences and attempt to solve mysteries.
Nujima launched the manga in Shogakukan's Yawaraka Spirits web manga site in October 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on July 12.
Source: Press release