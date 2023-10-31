New Teasing Master Takagi-san Spinoff Manga Runs for 10 Chapters

Karakai Jōzu(?) no Nishikata-san manga launches on November 10

© Mifumi Inaba, Sōichirō Yamamoto, Shogakukan

Karakai Jōzu(?) no Nishikata-san

Manga creatorrevealed on Sunday that his(Teasing Master(?) Nishikata-san) spinoff manga will run for only 10 chapters. The manga will launch in the December issue of'smagazine on November 10.

Like Inaba's other spinoff manga Karakai Jōzu no (Moto) Takagi-san , the manga is set after Sōichirō Yamamoto 's Teasing Master Takagi-san ( Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san ), and centers on Chi, Nishikata and Takagi's middle school daughter, as she teases and is teased by the boy sitting next to her in class.

The November issue of Monthly Shonen Sunday also published the final chapter of Teasing Master Takagi-san on October 12. The manga's 20th and final compiled book volume will ship in January. The manga has 12 million copies in circulation.

© Sōichirō Yamamoto, Shogakukan, Yen Press

Yen Press

Middle schooler Nishikata has had it with his classmate who sits nearby, Takagi. Day in and day out, she comes after him with every sort of trick or prank. Even when he tries to tease her back, she's always one step ahead but he's not about to give up that easily in this battle of cunning and youth!

is releasing the manga in English, and it released the 17th volume on April 18.describes the manga:

Yamamoto launched the manga in Gessan mini , the accompanying booklet to Shogakukan 's Gessan ( Monthly Shonen Sunday ) magazine, in 2013. After Yamamoto finished serializing his Fudatsuki no Kyōko-chan manga in Gessan in June 2016, Teasing Master Takagi-san moved to Gessan in July 2016. Shogakukan published the manga's 19th compiled book volume on March 10.

The first television anime based on the manga premiered within the "Anime no Me" programming block in January 2018, and it also adapted Yamamoto's Ashita wa Doyōbi manga as segments within the show. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed the series with an English dub . The second television anime season premiered in July 2019. The season debuted on Netflix in December 2019. The television anime's third season, Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san 3 ( Teasing Master Takagi-san 3 ), premiered on MBS and TBS ' Super Animeism block in January 2022. Teasing Master Takagi-san : The Movie ( Gekijōban Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san ), the franchise 's anime film, opened in Japan in June 2022. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the third season and film, and streamed the third season on HIDIVE . HIDIVE also streamed the English dub for the third season, which features a returning cast from Funimation 's original dub of the anime's first season. Sentai Filmworks screened the film in the U.S. in August 2022.

The manga is inspiring a live-action series that will premiere on Netflix globally in March 2024.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.