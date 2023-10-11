Teasing Master Takagi-san Manga Gets New Spinoff in November

Karakai Jōzu no Nishikata-san manga focuses on Nishikata, Takagi's daughter

The November issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine revealed on Thursday that Sōichirō Yamamoto 's Teasing Master Takagi-san ( Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san ) manga will have a new spinoff manga titled Karakai Jōzu no Nishikata-san (Teasing Master Nishikata-san) that will launch in the magazine's next issue in November. Mifumi Inaba , who draws the other spinoff/sequel manga Karakai Jōzu no (Moto) Takagi-san , will draw this new spinoff. The editor of Teasing Master Takagi-san posted a preview image for the new manga on their Twitter account.

Like Karakai Jōzu no (Moto) Takagi-san , the manga is set after Teasing Master Takagi-san , and centers on Chi, Nishikata and Takagi's middle school daughter, as she teases and is teased by the boy sitting next to her in class.

The magazine also stated that Yamamoto is planning his next manga.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it released the 17th volume on April 18. Yen Press describes the manga:

Middle schooler Nishikata has had it with his classmate who sits nearby, Takagi. Day in and day out, she comes after him with every sort of trick or prank. Even when he tries to tease her back, she's always one step ahead but he's not about to give up that easily in this battle of cunning and youth!

Yamamoto launched the manga in Gessan mini , the accompanying booklet to Shogakukan 's Gessan ( Monthly Shonen Sunday ) magazine, in 2013. After Yamamoto finished serializing his Fudatsuki no Kyōko-chan manga in Gessan in June 2016, Teasing Master Takagi-san moved to Gessan in July 2016. Shogakukan published the manga's 19th compiled book volume on March 10.

The first television anime based on the manga premiered within the "Anime no Me" programming block in January 2018, and it also adapted Yamamoto's Ashita wa Doyōbi manga as segments within the show. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed the series with an English dub . The second television anime season premiered in July 2019. The season debuted on Netflix in December 2019. The television anime's third season, Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san 3 ( Teasing Master Takagi-san 3 ), premiered on MBS and TBS ' Super Animeism block in January 2022. Teasing Master Takagi-san : The Movie ( Gekijōban Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san ), the franchise 's anime film, opened in Japan in June 2022. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the third season and film, and streamed the third season on HIDIVE . HIDIVE also streamed the English dub for the third season, which features a returning cast from Funimation 's original dub of the anime's first season. Sentai Filmworks screened the film in the U.S. in August 2022.

The manga is inspiring a live-action series that will premiere on Netflix globally in March 2024.