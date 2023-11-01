Doga Kobo's Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night Anime Reveals Cast, More Staff, April Debut in 1st Promo Video

The official website for Doga Kobo 's original television anime series Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night ( Yoru no Kurage wa Oyogenai ) revealed its first fully animated promotional video on Wednesday. The trailer revealed the anime's main cast, more staff, and April 2024 premiere.

The anime's main cast includes:

The newly announced staff are:

The anime will premiere in April 2024 on the TOKYO MX , Kansai TV , and BS11 channels. The anime will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Doga Kobo .

The anime's staff also announced its manga adaptation by Niko Fujii, which will launch on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in April 2024. Fujii drew an illustration to celebrate the manga adaptation announcement:

© JELEE

The youth story about a group of girls exposed to creativity will take place in Shibuya. JELEE is credited with the original work, and Ryohei Takeshita ( Eromanga Sensei ) is directing the series at Doga Kobo . popman3580 is the original character designer, and Junichirō Taniguchi ( Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story , Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru ) is adapting those designs for animation. Yūki Yaku ( Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki light novel author) is writing and overseeing the series scripts.