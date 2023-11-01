News
God Bless the Mistaken, RWBY: Ice Queendom Manga Both End in Next Chapter
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Nakatani launched the God Bless the Mistaken manga in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in October 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in May 2022, and the third volume on June 27.
Yen Press licensed the manga and first released it as a digital simulpub in October 2021. Yen Press will release the manga's first volume physically on December 12. It describes the manga's story:
Middle schooler Kon lives in a world with periodic exceptional phenomena, more commonly known as bugs. As the unofficial assistant of his landlady Kasane Himesaki, a leading researcher in the field, they study the effects and impact of these mysterious abnormalities. Some bring fun, others intrigue, and still others cause inconveniences to their daily lives, but one thing's for sure―in a world like theirs, every morning may bring a new surprise!
The manga was nominated for the Best Printed Manga category in the 2023 "Next Manga Awards."
Kadokawa published the manga's first volume in September 2022, and the second volume on May 26.
The RWBY: Ice Queendom, the latest television anime for Rooster Teeth's RWBY franchise, premiered in Japan in July 2022.
Rooster Teeth describes the anime:
RWBY: Ice Queendom presents RWBY in beautiful 2D anime visuals. RWBY imagines a world filled with horrific monsters bent on death and destruction, and humanity's only hope is dependent upon powerful Huntsmen and Huntresses. Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna, and Yang Xiao Long are four such Huntresses in training whose journeys will take them far past the grounds of their school, Beacon Academy. Though each may be powerful on their own, these four girls must overcome dark forces and work as a team if they truly hope to become the next generation of Remnant's protectors.
Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and is also streaming an English dub.
Source: Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh December issue