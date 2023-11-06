Viz's Shonen Jump Adds Satoru Noda's Dogsred Ice Hockey Manga

© Satoru Noda, Shueisha

The official Twitter account for'sservice announced on Monday that it will add'sice hockey manga as a simultaneously published series on Wednesday.

Noda launched the manga in Weekly Young Jump on July 27. The magazine had previously revealed that Noda was relaunching his Supinamarada! ice hockey sports manga, and the Hokkaido Shimbun newspaper had reported that it would debut in spring 2023. Weekly Young Jump referred to it as a recreation. The jersey number 66 is also the same for the characters from both the old and new manga.

The original Supinamarada! manga is set in Tomakomai in Hokkaido, and centers on top ice skater and Olympic hopeful Rō Shirakawa. When a sudden death in the family dashes his Olympic dreams, he meets the Genma brothers, a pair of hockey players, who introduce him to a new world of sports on the ice.

The manga was Noda's debut work before Golden Kamuy . Noda launched the manga in Young Jump in July 2011, and ended it in November 2012. Shueisha published six compiled book volumes for the manga.

Satoru Noda launched the Golden Kamuy manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in 2014, and ended it in April 2022.