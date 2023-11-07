Manga UP! Adds The God-Slaying Demon King Manga in English

Image courtesy of Manga UP! Global

The God-Slaying Demon King: Reincarnated as a Mere Mortal to Become the Strongest in History!

Hiram, the strongest demon king in history and ruler of all demons, defies the Demon God's demands for sacrifices. This defiance leads to a fierce battle that leaves Hiram dead. Despite being the strongest, he could not overcome the truth of this world: Demons cannot defeat the Demon God. Five hundred years later, Hiram has finally reincarnated as a human. While humans are considered the weakest race, they actually have the highest potential for growth—and Hiram fully intends to take advantage of that fact. So begins Hiram's new quest to kill the Demon God in this unique adventure story! From the author of “ I Became a Legend After My 10 Year-Long Last Stand ” and “ The Strongest Wizard Becomes a Countryside Guard After Taking an Arrow to the Knee ”, Ezogingitune , in collaboration with an up-and-coming manga artist, PIG3rd .

PIG3rd 's manga adapts Ezogingitune and Teddy 's light novel series of the same name. PIG3rd launched the manga in Square Enix 's Manga UP! app in 2022, and the manga's third compiled book volume shipped on October 6.

Ezogingitune began serializing the original story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō and Kakuyomu websites in September 2020, and ended it in December 2020. SB Creative published the first print volume of the story with illustrations by Teddy in December 2020, and the second novel volume shipped in April 2021. Ezogingitune removed the story from Shōsetsuka ni Narō in March 2021 just before the second volume shipped, though the story is still available in Kakuyomu.

Source: Press release