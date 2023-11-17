News
Tales of Wedding Rings Anime's Full Promo Video Unveils More Cast & Staff, Theme Song Artists, January 6 Debut
posted on by Egan Loo
The staff for the television anime of Maybe's Tales of Wedding Rings (Kekkon Yubiwa Monogatari) manga unveiled the full promotional video and a new key visual on Friday. The video announces more cast and staff members, information on the theme songs, and the anime's January 6 premiere.
The newly announced cast members are:
Shigeru Chiba as Alabaster, the powerful sage of Nokanatika
The newly announced staff members include:
- Sub-Character Design: Kiyoshi Tateishi
- Chief Animation Directors: Saori Nakashiki, Sachiyo Komito, Toshimitsu Kobayashi, Atsushi Aono
- Prop Design: Ayana Togashi
- Color Key Artist: Rina Horiuchi
- Art Director: Hiroki Ozaki
- CG Director: Hiroyuki Ikeda
- Compositing Director of Photography: Ryōma Kudō
- Editing: Mai Hasegawa
- Sound Director: Ryousuke Naya
- Sound Production: Studio Mausu
- Music: Satoshi Hōno (7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life , Aggretsuko, Parallel World Pharmacy)
- Music Production: Pony Canyon, APDREAM
Sizuk is performing the opening theme song "Lover's Eye," and AliA is performing the ending theme song "Kokoro no Naka" (In the Heart).
The anime will premiere on the AT-X channel on January 6 at 9:30 p.m. (7:30 a.m. EST), and it will also run on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS11, as well as on the Japanese streaming servies ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Anime Hōdai.The anime's previously announced main cast includes:
- Gen Sato as Satō
- Akari Kitō as Hime
- Miyuri Shimabukuro as Nephrites
- Hitomi Ueda as Granart
- Ai Kakuma as Saphir
- Mikako Komatsu as Amber
Takashi Naoya (Real Girl) is directing the anime at Staple Entertainment, Deko Akao (After the Rain) is in charge of series scripts, and Saori Nakashiki (The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated!) is designing the characters.
Crunchyroll is publishing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the story:
When Sato's childhood friend Hime suddenly said good-bye, he chased after her and found himself in a fantasy world!! There Sato married Hime and became the legendary hero, the Ring King!! Dusk maiden of Amnesia's Maybe brings you an Out-of-this-world newly-wed romantic comedy!!
The creator duo Maybe (Dusk maiden of Amnesia, to the abandoned Sacred Beasts) launched the manga in Square Enix's Monthly Big Gangan magazine in March 2014. The manga's 10th compiled book volume had teased in January 2021 that the manga would continue only "for just a little longer." Square Enix then teased again in July 2021 that the manga was entering its climax in August 2021.
Yen Press is publishing the manga in print in English.
Sources: Tales of Wedding Rings anime's website, Comic Natalie