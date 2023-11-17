Tales of Wedding Rings Anime's Full Promo Video Unveils More Cast & Staff, Theme Song Artists, January 6 Debut

The staff for the television anime of Maybe 's Tales of Wedding Rings ( Kekkon Yubiwa Monogatari ) manga unveiled the full promotional video and a new key visual on Friday. The video announces more cast and staff members, information on the theme songs, and the anime's January 6 premiere.

The newly announced cast members are:

Shōgo Sakata as Marse, the second prince of the Gisaras Empire

© めいびい／SQUARE ENIX・「結婚指輪物語」製作委員会 as Marse, the second prince of the Gisaras Empire Shigeru Chiba as Alabaster, the powerful sage of Nokanatika

© めいびい／SQUARE ENIX・「結婚指輪物語」製作委員会

The newly announced staff members include:

Sizuk is performing the opening theme song "Lover's Eye," and AliA is performing the ending theme song "Kokoro no Naka" (In the Heart).

The anime will premiere on the AT-X channel on January 6 at 9:30 p.m. (7:30 a.m. EST), and it will also run on Tokyo MX , Sun TV , and BS11 , as well as on the Japanese streaming servies ABEMA , U-NEXT , and Anime Hōdai .

© めいびい／SQUARE ENIX・「結婚指輪物語」製作委員会

The anime's previously announced main cast includes:

Takashi Naoya ( Real Girl ) is directing the anime at Staple Entertainment , Deko Akao ( After the Rain ) is in charge of series scripts, and Saori Nakashiki ( The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! ) is designing the characters.

Crunchyroll is publishing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the story:

When Sato's childhood friend Hime suddenly said good-bye, he chased after her and found himself in a fantasy world!! There Sato married Hime and became the legendary hero, the Ring King!! Dusk maiden of Amnesia 's Maybe brings you an Out-of-this-world newly-wed romantic comedy!!

The creator duo Maybe ( Dusk maiden of Amnesia , to the abandoned Sacred Beasts ) launched the manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine in March 2014. The manga's 10th compiled book volume had teased in January 2021 that the manga would continue only "for just a little longer." Square Enix then teased again in July 2021 that the manga was entering its climax in August 2021.

Yen Press is publishing the manga in print in English.