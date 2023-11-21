Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2 Unveils 10 More Cast Members

The official website for the television anime of Kei Azumi 's "alternate-world social reform fantasy" novel series Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- ( Tsuki ga Michibiku Isekai Dōchū ) revealed 10 new cast members for the anime on Wednesday. The newly announced cast members are:

Yūki Shin as Jin Rohan



Yurie Kozakai as Abelia Hopleys



Shinsuke Sugawara as Mizra Cazper



Tatsumaru Tachibana as Izumo Ikusabe



Tomohiro Yamaguchi as Daena Severus



Yumiri Hanamori as Sif Rembrandt



Nene Hieda as Yuno Rembrandt



Kent Itō as Ilumgand Hopleys



Shiori Izawa as Eva Aensland



Yūki Hirose as Luria Aensland



Image via Tsukimichi ©あずみ圭・アルファポリス/月が導く異世界道中第二幕製作委員会

The second season will premiere in January 2024.will animate the second season (replacing).

Other new cast members for the second season include:

Shinji Ishihira ( Fairy Tail , Log Horizon , Super Lovers ) returns as director, with Kenta Ihara ( Saga of Tanya the Evil , Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious , The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter ) again in charge of series composition. Yukie Suzuki ( Fight League: Gear Gadget Generators ) is once again drawing the character designs. Yasuharu Takanashi ( Fairy Tail , Log Horizon , Super Lovers ) is again composing the music.

The first season premiered in July 2021. The anime was the first for NTV 's then-newly established Anime Department.

NTV describes the anime:

Makoto Misumi is just an ordinary high school student living a regular life, but all of a sudden gets summoned to the other world to become a "hero." The goddess of the other world, however, insults him for being different and strips his "hero" title, before casting him off to the wilderness at the edge of the world. As he wanders the wilderness, Makoto encounters dragons, spiders, orcs, dwarves, and all sorts of non-human tribes. Because Makoto comes from a different world, he is able to unleash unimaginable magical powers and combat skills. But just how will he handle his encounters with various species and survive in his new environment. In this fantasy, Makoto tries to transform the other world into a better place despite the humans and gods having turned their backs on him.

NTV secured distribution of the anime worldwide outside of Asia through Crunchyroll . The company also secured key sales for distribution of the anime in Asia through MediaLink Entertainment Limited 's Ani-One Asia streaming channel and the Aniplus-Asia television channel. The anime will debut through these distributors (in addition to Crunchyroll ) in South Korea ( Aniplus-Asia ) and in Southeast Asia ( Ani-One Asia ) "shortly after [the anime's] broadcast in Japan." Between the three distributors, the platforms will distribute the anime in more than 200 countries and territories.

Azumi launched the novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2012, and AlphaPolis published the 18th print volume with illustrations by Mitsuaki Matsumoto in August 2022. The series has 1.4 million copies in circulation. Kotora Kino started serializing a manga adaptation in 2016, and AlphaPolis published the 12th volume on July 21.