Meitō "Isekai no Yu" Kaitaku-ki Light Novel About Isekai Hot Springs Gets TV Anime Shorts

ASMR voice drama also green-lit with VTubers Koito Ria, Kuramoto Kyōko

A website opened on Sunday to announce that Konao Menrui's Meitō "Isekai no Yu" Kaitaku-ki~ AraFō Onsen Mania Tensei-saki wa, Nonburi Onsen Tengoku Deshita~ (Pioneer Log of the Storied Hot Springs "Alternate World's Springs": The Reincarnation Destination of an Onsen Fan (Who's Around 40) Was a Relaxing Hot Spring Paradise) light novel is inspiring television anime shorts and an ASMR voice drama.

The story centers around Yoshizō Yukawa, a major hot spring fan who finds hidden springs to revitalize the economy of the local area. However, he dies after falling off a cliff and is transported to an alternate world, thanks to an inari deity of harvest at a small shrine nestled in the rocks. Together with the inari's attendant princess Mayudama, he continues searching for storied hot springs, only this time in the alternate world. Along the way, he ends up naked in hot springs with furry-eared girls and elven girls.

The main cast members are:

Shohei Tokiwa as Yoshizō Yukawa

VTubers Koito Ria and Kuramoto Kyōko are making their voice-acting debuts in these projects.

Tomonori Mine ( Show By Rock!! Mashumairesh!! episode director) is directing the anime, and Yōhei Kashii ( Battle Athletes Victory ReSTART! , TenPuru ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Minori Homura is designing the characters.

The other staff members include:

Guil Drops is performing the theme song "Baby love! Baby please!"

The television anime shorts will premiere in January on the Tokyo MX and BS Fuji channels. The AnimeFesta service will exclusively stream an explicit, "steam-less ver." of the anime.

Menrui launched the story on the Novel Up Plus service in September 2019, and Hobby Japan 's HJ Novels imprint publishes the light novel and its follow-up volumes. Masahito Sasaki serializes the manga adaptation on the Fire Cross service, and Hobby Japan published the first manga volume in August 2022.

Source: animeanime.jp