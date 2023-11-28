Attack on Titan VR Game Delayed to Latter Half of 2024

Game initially announced for summer 2023, then delayed to winter 2023

Game developer UNIVRS Inc. announced on Tuesday that it has delayed its Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable virtual reality (VR) game to the latter half of 2024, in order to improve the game's quality. The game was initially announced with a summer 2023 release date, and was then delayed to winter 2023.

The game will launch on the Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest 2, and Meta Quest Pro VR headsets.

UNIVRS describes the game as a "hunting action game." Players take on the role of a soldier from the Survey Corps and hunt down Titans by using the franchise 's iconic omni-directional mobility gear to freely move around in the environment.

The game will support up to two players, and will have English and Japanese language support for both text and voice acting.

UNIVRS previously developed the Little Witch Academia VR Broom Racing game and debuted it for the Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 (now the Meta Quest 2) platforms in October 2020. It launched for the PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, and SteamVR devices in July 2021. UNIVRS launched a successful Kickstarter campaign for the game in July 2019.

Source: UNIVRS Twitter account via Gematsu