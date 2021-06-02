Little Witch Academia VR Game Launches on PSVR, Oculus Rift, SteamVR on July 15

Game developer UNIVRS announced on Tuesday that it will launch its Little Witch Academia VR Broom Racing game for PSVR, Oculus Rift, and SteamVR on July 15.

UNIVRS originally aimed to release the game in April 2020, but stated in May 2020 that "adopting protective measures against COVID-19 has resulted in a change in plans." The game launched for the Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 in October 2020.

UNIVRS launched a Kickstarter campaign for the game in July 2019, and it ended successfully, raising 8,111,082 yen (about US$76,349), surpassing its US$46,386 goal.