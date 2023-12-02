Delusional Monthly Magazine Anime's Promo Video Reveals More Cast, January 11 Debut

The official website for the Monthly Mōsō Science ( Gekkan Mōsō Kagaku ) original television anime began streaming a second promotional video for the series on Saturday. The video reveals more cast and the show's January 11 debut.

The newly announced cast includes:

Image via Gekkan Mōsō Kagaku anime's website © 馬谷いちご/モー製作委員会

The story takes place in the town of Most City in a certain country. On the second floor of an old building is a publishing company that puts out a periodical called Delusional Monthly Magazine, a science magazine featuring articles about shocking, bizarre events and inexplicable phenomena that make even scientists throw up their hands in defeat. Its staff consists only of a beautiful editor-in-chief and her one editor, Taro J. Suzuki, who are joined by grade-school-aged assistant Jiro Tanaka and his dog, Saburo. The editorial department is always empty, and Taro, Jiro, and Saburo are usually hanging out in Rock, a coffee shop on the first floor. One day, the scientist Goro Sato visits them for a consultation, and therein lies the beginning of an outlandish new story.

will stream the series as it airs under the title, and it describes the story:

The anime stars:

Ichigo Umatani is credited for the original story. Chizuru Miyawaki ( Gintama: The Final , Raven of the Inner Palace ) drafted the original character designs, and is also directing the anime at OLM (Team Yoshioka). Hiroko Kanasugi ( Mewkledreamy , Drug Store in Another World - The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist ) is supervising the series scripts, Akane Hirota (chief animation director for Komi Can't Communicate ) is designing the characters for animation.

The four male voice cast will perform the opening song "Over Scientific." The four characters make up the Monthly Mōsō Science Editorial Department. Shunichi Toki is performing the ending theme song, titled "SCIENCE," as his fourth solo single due out on February 21.