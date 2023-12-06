Captain Tsubasa: Ace Smartphone Game Launches Globally

Game launched on Tuesday

Program Twenty Three released its Captain Tsubasa : Ace smartphone game globally on Tuesday. The game is avalaible for iOS and Android devices. The game's official YouTube channel is streaming a launch trailer:

© Yoichi Takahashi/Shueisha, 2018 Captain Tsubasa Committee

Program Twenty Three describes the game:

For every match, give it your utmost! In Captain Tsubasa : Ace, Players can control characters like Tsubasa Ozora, Kojiro Hyuga, Taro Misaki, and Takeshi Ishizaki, performing breathtaking football moves. " Captain Tsubasa : Ace" also brings back the iconic animated plotlines. Those everyday moments chasing dreams, instances proclaiming the beauty of youth, and many other memorable scenes will be passionately recreated in the game with high-quality 3D graphics.

The recent anime based on Yōichi Takahashi 's 1981-1988 Captain Tsubasa manga premiered in April 2018 on TV Tokyo and other stations. The anime retells the story of Takahashi's original manga from the beginning. The anime's "Middle School" story arc began in episode 29 in October 2022. The anime ended in its 52nd episode in April 2019.

Captain Tsubasa: Junior Youth Arc , the second season of the anime, debuted on October 1. Crunchyroll and Pluto TV are both streaming the anime.

Viz Media has licensed the anime. The license includes digital streaming, electronic sell-through (EST), home video, and merchandise rights for North America and Latin America. The English dub of the anime began airing on Primo TV in the United States in August 2018.

The original soccer manga revolves around 11-year-old Tsubasa Ōzora, a boy who loves soccer and is recognized by his coach Roberto due to his skill of the sport. Tsubasa goes with his coach to Brazil in order to train for the World Cup.

Source: Press release