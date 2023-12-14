News
'Hari Maware, Koinu!' Anime Reveals January 6 Debut, More Cast in Videos
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official website for the television anime shorts of Uka Uka's Hari Maware! Koinu (Stick It On Around! Koinu) manga began streaming two videos on Thursday. The videos reveal the cast and January 6 premiere. They also reveal and preview the ending theme song "STICKER!!!" by meiyo.
The anime stars:
- Maria Naganawa as Koinu
- Takahiro Sakurai as Inu-senpai
- Megumi Han as Inusawagi Shakin
- Tomoko Kaneda as Deiko
- Kazutomi Yamamoto as Tomoyo
- Jun Fukuyama as Irō
- Daisuke Ono as Nurō
- Junko Takeuchi as Chibiinu
- Ai Nonaka as Chibishiba
- Tomokazu Sugita as Kuroinu
- Toshio Furukawa as Branch Chief
meiyo also voices meiyoinu (literally, "meiyo dog"), an original character designed after him.
The series of four-minute shorts will premiere in January.
Ai Ikegaya (Koroshiya-san) is directing the anime at OperaHouse. Pierrot is in charge of production.
Uka Uka launched the manga on Souffle, the manga website run by the editors of Akita Shoten's Elegance Eve magazine, in 2020. Akita Shoten published the manga's first compiled book volume in May 2021, and the fourth volume on September 14.
Sources: Hari Maware, Koinu! anime's website, Comic Natalie