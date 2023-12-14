×
News
'Hari Maware, Koinu!' Anime Reveals January 6 Debut, More Cast in Videos

posted on by Alex Mateo
Videos reveal, preview ending theme song by meiyo

The official website for the television anime shorts of Uka Uka's Hari Maware! Koinu (Stick It On Around! Koinu) manga began streaming two videos on Thursday. The videos reveal the cast and January 6 premiere. They also reveal and preview the ending theme song "STICKER!!!" by meiyo.

Promotional video

Ending theme video

koinu-
© うかうか（秋田書店）／貼りまわれ製作委員会
The anime stars:

meiyo also voices meiyoinu (literally, "meiyo dog"), an original character designed after him.

The series of four-minute shorts will premiere in January.

Ai Ikegaya (Koroshiya-san) is directing the anime at OperaHouse. Pierrot is in charge of production.

Uka Uka launched the manga on Souffle, the manga website run by the editors of Akita Shoten's Elegance Eve magazine, in 2020. Akita Shoten published the manga's first compiled book volume in May 2021, and the fourth volume on September 14.

Sources: Hari Maware, Koinu! anime's website, Comic Natalie

