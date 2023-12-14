×
News
Snack Basue Anime's Promo Video Reveals January 12 Debut, More Cast

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Yume Miyamoto, Jun Kasama, more join cast of anime about Sapporo bar

The official Twitter account for the anime of Forbidden Shibukawa's Snack Basue manga revealed the show's promotional video and January 12 debut on Thursday. otonari feat. RIRIKO, Ryōhei Sataka is performing the opening theme song "Ura Omote Aquarium."

The Twitter account also revealed more cast members:

The anime will debut on Tokyo MX on January 12, BS Asahi and HTB on January 14, and AT-X on January 15.

snackbasue_visual2
© フォビドゥン澁川／集英社・「スナックバス江」常連一同

The anime stars:

Minoru Ashina (Isekai Quartet, Kaiju Girls, Nights with a Cat) is directing the anime at Studio Puyukai, and is also writing and supervising the series' scripts, as well as serving as animation director. Tomiyama. is the character designer and the chief animation director. Jun'ichi Ōkubo is the compositing director of photography. Fumiyuki Go is the sound director, while Yuji Furuya is credited for sound effects. Bit Groove Promotion is credited for sound production. Shōta Kowashi is composing the music, and Pony Canyon is credited for music production.

The gag comedy manga centers on a bar in Sapporo's North 24th neighborhood, five stations away from the Susukino business district. There, the bar's proprietor, junior proprietor, odd regular customers, and its share of walk-ins recount their strange lives.

The manga launched in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine in 2017. Shueisha published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on June 19.

Source: Snack Basue anime's Twitter account via Crunchyroll

