DLE Produces Modern Day Spinoff Anime to Akira Miyashita's Sakigake!! Otoko Juku Manga

The web anime brand Sukima no Anime revealed on Friday that it is producing a series of net anime shorts based on Akira Miyashita 's Sakigake!! Otoko Juku manga that will stream on YouTube , X/Twitter, and TikTok starting on December 18. The anime is a spinoff anime titled Sakigake!! Reiwa no Otoko Juku . The anime will stream every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday afterward, but will not stream new episodes between December 29 and January 5.

FROGMAN ( Eagle Talon ) is directing the anime and is also the producer, editor, and scriptwriter. DLE is animating the series. Naotoshi Nakajima is the scriptwriter alongside FROGMAN , and Kyōhei Matsuno is composing the music.

The anime stars FROGMAN , Hiroki Yasumoto , Takashi Akaishi , and Shōta Yamamoto .

The anime will move the manga's premise to present day, and will center on a cram school that teaches about modern-day values for men, focusing on teaching housework, child-rearing, makeup, and social media.

Miyashita's original 34-volume Sakigake!! Otoko Juku manga ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1985 to 1991. The manga inspired a television anime and film in 1988, as well as numerous spinoff manga. The 25-volume Akatsuki!! Otoko Juku - Seinen yo, Taishi o Idake sequel manga ran from 2001 to 2010, and then the eight-volume Goku!! Otoko Juku sequel manga ran from 2014 to 2016.

The original manga also inspired a live-action film adaptation in 2008.

The original manga centers on Otoko Juku, a private school for juvenile delinquents who were previously expelled from other schools. The school uses military and feudal fundamentals to teach the students, and often the classes break out in violence.

