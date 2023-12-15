Sai-Kyo-Oh! Zukan Children's Book Series Gets Anime Starting on January 6

Gakken announced on Friday that a new anime titled Sai-Kyo-Oh! Zukan: The Ultimate Battles will debut on January 6 on TV Tokyo and will air within the Iniminimanimo program.

Image via Comic Natalie's Twitter account ©Gakken/Sai-Kyo-Oh/TXn

The anime will star Yoshihisa Kawahara as Mr. Most.

The Gakken editorial department and Tetsuya Meguro are supervising the anime. Kunihiko Yuyama ( Pokémon chief director) is the chief director, and Shintarō Kishimoto ( tough guys! ) is directing the anime at OLM Digital . Shinji Satō ( The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made ) is overseeing the series script. Toonz Imai is the character designer, Kisuke Koizumi is the sound director, and Yusuke Kamimachi is composing the music.

The anime adapts Gakken 's children's book series Sai-Kyo-Oh! Zukan . The series pits animals and dinosaurs against each other in a tournament. The franchise has 4 million copies in circulation.

Ayato Shinozaki will perform the show's theme song "Sai-Kyo-Oh! Zukan: Be your Sai-kyo-Oh! feat. Sunshine Ikezaki."

Source: Sai-Kyo-Oh! anime's website, Comic Natalie