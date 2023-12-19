News
Azuki Adds Maria x Maria, Witch Sister, 2 More Manga
posted on by Anita Tai
Also: Super Food Bowl, The Vampires Next Door
KiraKira Media Inc.'s digital manga service Azuki announced on Tuesday that it has added the following four manga from MediBang to its service:Title: Maria x Maria
Creator: Kaoru Kawakata
Summary: Legend has it that males in the Seryo household are bound to be luckless when it comes to women. Masaki Seryo, a 15-year-old high school student, is a testament to this. As he hopes to leave his nagging female-dominated family behind and moves to the dorms, he falls into an even more baffling situation involving the same thing he's attempted to escape—women.
Title: Witch Sister
Creator: Natsuki Matsuzawa
Summary: Witch power is an invisible and powerful force. Witch Sister is a tale of two siblings who inherited witches' blood—the older brother Kyoma, a rookie inspector without the ability to use magic, and Mikuni, the shut-in little sister who'd once gone to witchcraft school. Together they solve grotesque and eerie cases caused by witch magic.
Title: Super Food Bowl
Creator: Shigeru Tsuchiyama
Summary: To eat is to fight! There's only one thing Momotaro High desires—the glory of being Super Food Bowl champion! Back from a 15 years absence from the world of gourmands, Kutaro Moriyama began as a coach in the now-weakened Momotaro Gourmand Club. With endless appetite and fierce hunger, Super Food Bowl brings you the taste of bold men bonding through delicious food!
Title: The Vampires Next Door
Creator: Ryoko Takabatake
Summary: What would you do if three Vampire sisters started living in your ordinary neighborhood? Ella, the beautiful and conservative eldest sister; Angelica, the air-headed and girly middle child; and Rinden, the quiet and cool youngest daughter. They have to stay in Koharu's apartment to learn more about human society: tight budgets, the thrill of chasing dreams, and the experience of human romance.
