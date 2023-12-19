News
Live-Action Ikoku Nikki Film's Teaser Reveals June 2024 Opening
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official Twitter account for the live-action film of Tomoko Yamashita's Ikoku Nikki (Diary of a Strange Land) manga unveiled a new teaser trailer and a new visual for the film on Tuesday. The teaser reveals the film's June 2024 opening date.
The film stars Yui Aragaki as Makio Kōdai, and Ikoi Hayase as Asa Takumi. Natsuki Seta is directing and writing the film. Other cast members include:
- Kōji Seto as Shingo Kasamachi
- Kaho as Nana Daigo
- Rina Komiyama as Emiri Nara
Yamashita launched the manga in June 2017 in Shodensha's Feel Young magazine, and ended it on June 8. The manga's 11th and final compiled book volume shipped on August 8.
Yamashita launched The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window boys-love supernatural mystery manga in Libre Publishing's Magazine BExBOY in March 2013, and ended it in December 2020. SuBLime is releasing the manga digitally in English. The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in January 2021. The manga also inspired a television anime the premiered in October 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.
JManga previously licensed and released Yamashita's Don't Cry Girl and Mo'some Sting manga in North America. Fantasista, Inc.'s futekiya boys-love service is releasing Yamashita's Shinsouban Illumination manga. Yamashita serialized White Note Pad in Feel Young from February 2015 to October 2016.
