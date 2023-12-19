NisiOisin, Posuka Demizu Collaborate Again for New Marōshinshi B.T. 1-Shot Spinoff Manga

The winter 2023 issue of Shueisha 's JoJo Magazine published on Tuesday a new spinoff one-shot manga of writer NisiOisin ( Monogatari series) and artist Posuka Demizu 's ( The Promised Neverland ) "Marōshinshi B.T." ( Cool Shock Old B.T. ), the one-shot manga sequel to Hirohiko Araki 's Mashōnen B.T. ( Cool Shock B.T. ) manga. The new one shot manga is titled, "Marōshinshi B.T.: Ba Senior ni Yoroshiku" ( Cool Shock B.T. : The "Regards to Senior Grandma" Incident). The magazine first announced the new one-shot manga on its Twitter account on November 28.

The original manga centers on the titular B.T., a trickster and magician, and his friend Kōichi. Together, they become involved in a number of mysteries.

NisiOisin and Demizu published the first "Marōshinshi B.T." one-shot manga in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in October 2021. The story is set 60 years after the original manga, and begins when a man introduces himself to B.T. and Kōichi.

The original Mashōnen B.T. was Araki's first weekly serialization. It ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump from 1982 to 1983.

Araki would later be better known for his sprawling and iconic JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga, whose popularity has embedded the manga's events and characters into Japanese pop culture. The series has inspired numerous anime adaptations, with the latest adaptation, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean , premiering exclusively on Netflix worldwide in December 2021.