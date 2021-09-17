NisiOisin, Posuka Demizu Collaborate for 1-Shot Sequel for Hirohiko Araki's Mashōnen B.T. Manga

51-page full-color 1-shot sequel of Jojo's creator's first serialized manga debuts on October 19

Shueisha revealed on Friday that writer NisiOisin ( Monogatari series) and artist Posuka Demizu ( The Promised Neverland ) are collaborating to create a one-shot manga sequel to Hirohiko Araki 's Mashōnen B.T. ( Cool Shock B.T. ) manga titled Marōshinshi B.T. ( Cool Shock Old B.T. ). The 51-page full-color one-shot will appear in the November issue of Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine on October 19.

The original manga centers on the titular B.T., a trickster and magician, and his friend Kōichi. Together, they become involved in a number of mysteries. The new one-shot is set 60 years after the manga, and begins when a man introduces himself to B.T. and Kōichi.

The original Mashōnen B.T. was Araki's first weekly serialization. It ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump from 1982 to 1983.

Araki would later be better known for his sprawling and iconic JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga, whose popularity has embedded the manga's events and characters into Japanese pop culture. The series has inspired numerous anime adaptations, with the latest adaptation, cite> JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean , premiering exclusively on Netflix worldwide in December.

Source: Comic Natalie