The Boy and the Heron, Suzume, The First Slam Dunk Anime Films Receive London Critics Circle Nominations

Films nominated for Foreign-Language Film of the Year, Animated Film of the Year, Technical Achievement

Image courtesy of GKIDS © 2023 Studio Ghibli

Deadline reported on Wednesday that the London Critics' Circle has nominated The Boy and the Heron , Suzume , and The First Slam Dunk anime films for the 2024 awards show.

The Boy and the Heron is nominated for Foreign-Language Film of the Year and Animated Film of the Year. Suzume is also nominated for Animated Film of the Year. The First Slam Dunk 's Kōji Kasamatsu is nominated for a Technical Achievement Award in sound design.

A ceremony announcing the winners will take place in London on February 4.

The Boy and the Heron and Suzume were also nominated at the Golden Globes in the Best Motion Picture - Animated category, and Joe Hisaishi received a nomination for Best Original Score - Motion Picture for The Boy and the Heron . Both films are eligible to be nominated for the 2024 Academy Awards.

The latest Hayao Miyazaki film won Best Animated Film at The New York Film Critics Circle awards in November.



Source: Deadline (Stewart Clarke)