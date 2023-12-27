Gamaran: Shura Manga Enters 'Final Battle'

Volume 30 ships in March

Image via Amazon Japan © Yōsuke Nakamaru, Kodansha

The 29th compiled book volume of Yōsuke Nakamaru 's Gamaran: Shura manga revealed on December 7 that the series is entering the "final battle" in the 30th volume in March. The volume does not confirm whether this marks the end of the series.

Kodansha publishes the series in English and describes the story:

It's been two years since the infamous Unabara Tournament, but things aren't over for Iori Sengoku—in fact, he's received a summons from the Tokugawa Shogunate. He's to join in battle against the Shogunate's top martial artists to determine the strongest of the lot. Not only that, he's accompanied by the sword-crazy Ran Ichinose. No matter what, this is an adventure you won't want to miss-the thrilling sequel to Gamaran !

Nakamaru publishes the series on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website.

The series is a sequel to Gamaran . Nakamaru launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in May 2009. Kodansha shipped the 22nd and final compiled volume in August 2013. The company also published the series in English.

