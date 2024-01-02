Anime NYC Wins Japanese Consul General Award

© Anime NYC

ComicsBeat reported on Monday that the Japanese Ambassador Mikio Mori has presentedthe award of Consul General for promoting Japanese culture in the U.S. Mori invited's founderand's Event Director MK Goodwin to his official residence on December 13 to award them the certificate.

Mikio Mori stated that "Through the work of Peter Tarara and MK Goodwin, has created an increased collaborative effort and enlightening the chance between the United States and Japan. Thereby deepening the bonds between the American and Japanese people."

Former Content and Industry Relations manager for Anime NYC Justin Flores also attended the event as a guest of honor.

Anime NYC 2024 will take place on August 23-25. The event will take over the full main building of the Javits Center for the first time in 2024. Ticket sales began on December 5.

Anime NYC launched in November 2017, and has taken place in November each year since then (the event was held online only in 2020). According to the staff, the new August date will allow them to offer fans more space to showcase more features, and more panel rooms for more screenings, workshops, and special events. Last year's Anime NYC will took place from November 17 until November 19.

